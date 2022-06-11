ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sara Evans' Husband Jay Barker Pleads Guilty in Domestic Violence Incident

By Andrew Roberts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Evans' husband, Jay Barker, won't have to spend time in jail after accepting a "best interest plea" to avoid harsher punishment in his domestic violence case. According to TMZ, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback pled down from charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to lesser charges...

Former Alabama QB Jay Barker Avoids Jail Time After Trying to Hit Wife With Car

Jay Barker, who led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in 1992, has avoided jail time after allegedly trying to hit his wife with his car. According to TMZ, Barker, 49, has agreed to a "best interest plea" in the domestic violence assault on his wife, country singer Sara Evans. Barker previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment after being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
