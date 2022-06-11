Sara Evans' Husband Jay Barker Pleads Guilty in Domestic Violence Incident
By Andrew Roberts
Popculture
3 days ago
Sara Evans' husband, Jay Barker, won't have to spend time in jail after accepting a "best interest plea" to avoid harsher punishment in his domestic violence case. According to TMZ, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback pled down from charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to lesser charges...
Jay Barker, the estranged husband of country singer Sara Evans, was found guilty of misdemeanor reckless endangerment on Thursday morning (June 9) in Nashville. The charge was a reduction from the initial felony charges he faced after a January incident near her house in Nashville. Barker was arrested on Jan....
It seems things between Sara Evans and Harry “Jay” Barker are starting to get ugly. The country singer married the former football player in 2008, one year after she finalized her divorce from Craig Schelske. Evans and Schelske’s relationship made headlines in 2006 when she abruptly left Dancing With the Stars as her marriage crumbled […]
Jay Barker, who led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in 1992, has avoided jail time after allegedly trying to hit his wife with his car. According to TMZ, Barker, 49, has agreed to a “best interest plea” in the domestic violence assault on his wife, country singer Sara Evans. Barker previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment after being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
