Special Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. These are dangerous storms, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Target Area: McHenry; Sheridan; Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR WELLS...SHERIDAN...SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES At 1002 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Esmond to 9 miles north of Goodrich to 5 miles north of Regan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harvey, Mcclusky, Fessenden, Anamoose, Goodrich, Hurdsfield, Martin, Bowdon, Heimdal, Bremen, Manfred, Chaseley, Denhoff, Hamberg, Sheyenne Lake, Selz, Wellsburg, Hoffer Lake and Emrick. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

MCHENRY COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO