A vehicle, driven by Shawn Galbraith of Granger, was following a school bus driven, by Paul Thompson of Woodward, when the bus backed up, striking Galbraith's vehicle. Thompson was not aware his vehicle struck Galbraith's vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to Galbraith's vehicle was estimated at $8,000, and damage to the bus was estimated at $100.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO