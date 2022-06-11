I-24 Reduced to One-Lane Westbound Beginning Monday, June 13th

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Believe it or not, blowing grass onto the street is actually a violation of Evansville’s municipal code. According to officials, the reason behind it is because grass clippings can make their way into storm sewers, causing clogs that prevent surface waters from draining properly. Not only is it a city violation, […]
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County. It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads around 4 Sunday afternoon. Officials say three cars were involved. Three people have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be...
Drivers may want to seek alternate routes the next couple of weeks as asphalt milling and resurfacing of US 41 in Christian County gets underway Monday. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 spokeswoman Keirsten Jaggers says milling will begin at 6:00 a.m. at the North Fork Little River Bridge on US 41/North Virginia Street in downtown Hopkinsville and extend north on Main Street to Billy Goat Hill. After this work is completed, milling and paving will begin on US 41/9th Street from the South Fork Little River Bridge to South Virginia Street/KY 107.
On June 10, 2022 at approximately 9:55 AM, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two vehicle, injury collision on US 45 North at the intersection of KY 1241, just north of Mayfield. Deputies arrived and discovered that Fayiz Abu Safi, 38 of Mayfield, had been southbound on KY 1241, operating a 2002 Toyota four door sedan. Abu Safi was stopped at the stop sign at the above intersection. He was preparing to cross the northbound lanes of US 45 North in order to then turn left onto US 45 and travel southbound. A vehicle that was traveling northbound on US 45 North in the right lane, made a right turn onto KY 1241. As that vehicle was making its turn, Abu Safi began to pull across the northbound lanes of US 45. With his view blocked by the vehicle that was turning right on KY 1241, Abu Safi was not able to see a 2019 Honda SUV in the left lane of US 45 North operated by Candace Lind, 46 of Walnut, IL. Abu Safi’s vehicle pulled into the path of Lind’s vehicle, striking Lind’s vehicle near the back, passenger side tire. Lind attempted to avoid Abu Safi’s vehicle by steering to the left but the vehicles still collided. The collision caused the rear of Lind’s vehicle to rotate to the left and the vehicle then rolled over three to four times before coming to rest right side up.
NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a wreck with reported injuries on June 11 at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville, Ky. The wreck happened at the 30-mile marker on Edward Breathitt Pkwy. Officers investigated the accident and determined that Peay left […]
The Kentucky Lock in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank in the lock chamber Saturday night. The US Army Corps of Engineers is working with the barge owner, Terral River Service, to clear the sunken barge. Lockmaster Caleb Skinner said Terral River Service plans to attempt refloating the barge on Tuesday.
The following people were arrested/charged by the Calvert City Police Department:. Glen Ray Edwards, 47, of 743 Country Road, Grand Rivers was arrested on June 07, 2022 on a Marshall County Warrant for theft by unlawful taking $500 < $1,000. Amber Shanae McClure, 33, of 594 Cedar Street, Apt. #53,...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Lincoln Avenue and Oriole Drive just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say two cars were involved in the accident. One of those cars had a mom and her two children inside. According to...
The Kentucky Lock at Tennessee River Mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank Saturday night in the lock chamber. No one was injured and officials say Barkley Canal connects the Tennessee River with the Cumberland River and that traffic can be rerouted through Barkley Lock.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two people had to be taken to the hospital after they crashed their vehicle along a Henderson County highway Saturday evening. On June 11, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a wreck on Highway 1078 near Spottsville around 5:41 p.m. According to a deputy report, […]
An Owensboro Kentucky man is being held in the White County jail following his arrest on Saturday. Jeffrey A McClaflin of 906 Pepper Tree Lane was taken into custody following a traffic stop for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. Bond was set at $250. A court date for McClaflin has been set for June 27th.
As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
Truck drivers that continue to break Boonville’s city weight limit ordinance will be ticketed. Weight limit signs have been posted throughout the city. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says drivers either haven’t updated their GPS or they are ignoring the signs. Nonetheless, vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds will be fined...
GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (June 13, 2022) – Boater Jeff Defew of Benton, Kentucky, caught five bass Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Kentucky-Barkley Lakes. The tournament, hosted by Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, was the third event for the Bass Fishing League LBL Division. Defew earned $5,428 for his victory.
Re: Updated Information on Fatal Collision from June 11, 2022. The following is an update on a fatal collision that is being investigated by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office which occurred on June 11, 2022. At approximately 11:50 AM Saturday, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the intersection...
Southern Indiana will soon be home to its first-ever inflatable waterpark!. When it comes to summer fun on the water and waterparks, there are no shortages of that in southern Indiana. Most notably, we have Splashin' Safari, Big Splash Adventure, and several beaches from Patoka Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Scales Lake. However, we will be able to have a little more summer fun on the water in Pike County with our very first inflatable waterpark!
Daviess County Jail Escapee Mary Lou Eggleston is still on the lam. She got away by taking a jail vehicle while visiting a local Owensboro hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Eggleston is believed to be traveling with 23 year old Jayvon Fountain in a silver Chrysler 300. She was...
