ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Rent jumped more than 20% in some Orange County cities over the last year

By David González
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zj0XB_0g7Pyowu00

The price of rent has ballooned in the last 12 months, and in Orange County it's no different.

Rob Warnock is a senior research associate for Apartment List , an online rental marketplace.

"If you are a renter in Orange County who's looking for, say, a one-bedroom apartment, by our latest estimate that one bedroom apartment is renting for about $2,200 a month," Warnock said.

Warnock said rent prices jumped more than 20% in cities like Irvine, Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel over the last year.

He said that is about $375 more a month.

Warnock said even with surging prices, there's still a high demand for rentals but not enough vacancies.

"Property managers and landlords have the opportunity to rent those apartments to the folks who can pay more," Warnock said.

Also, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Matthew Insco said the Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles area, which includes Orange County, reached a 40 year high of 7.9% earlier this year.

"We're really seeing some unprecedented price increases," Insco said.

David Levey with
Fair Housing Council of Orange County said California's Tenant Protection Act limits rent increases for buildings covered under the law.

He said starting in August it will be capped at 10%.

"To have someone's rent go up by 10% is hard for them, but then you get people who are either not in covered properties or they're facing moving into a vacant unit and the rent on that unit can be whatever the landlord can get on the market," Levey said.

In addition, he said many households are stretched thin and are facing homelessness.

"For some families, the biggest problem is they can't come up with the money so now they're facing getting a notice for nonpayment of rent and a possible eviction," Levey said.

The city of Santa Ana did
pass an ordinance that caps rent increases at 3% or 80% of inflation, whichever is lowest, for apartments built before 1996 and mobile home parks established in 1990 or before.

Comments / 4

Related
danapointtimes.com

UCI Study Shows No Link Between Affordable Housing and Crime Increase, Property Value Reduction

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Streaks of rising SoCal gasoline prices end

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An 18-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Monday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $6.459. The average price rose 36.9 cents during the streak, including two- tenths of a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Streak of Rising LA County Gas Prices Ends at 18 Days

An 18-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in LA County ended Monday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $6.459. The average price rose 36.9 cents during the streak, including two- tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Records were set each of the past 16 days.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
State
California State
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Orange County, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Society
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
raleighnews.net

Major hog butcher leaving California due to new laws

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, has announced that it will close its Vernon, California plant and reduce its hog herd in the western United States. In its announcement last week the company took note...
CALIFORNIA STATE
todaynationnews.com

Costa Mesa considering first two cannabis store licenses Monday

Costa Mesa officials are about to work on the first two proposals from a flood of applications to open retail marijuana stores. Proposals to open a storefront on Harbour Boulevard and Newport Boulevard — where nearly two-thirds of the 65 proposed businesses will be located — will be submitted to the city planning board on Monday. If they are approved there, as city staff have suggested, they will go ahead to the city council.
COSTA MESA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Water Conservation, Active Shooter Training

To address California’s historic statewide drought, the state recently enacted several new water conservation requirements for residents, businesses and homeowners’ associations. In addition, cities throughout California, including Newport Beach, are being required to take additional steps to save water. In the coming weeks, the City Council will consider...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Consumer Price Index#Homelessness#Landlord#Whateve
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Riverside, CA

Part of the Inland Empire, Riverside is a splendid location for a memorable vacation. The city means business when it comes to tourist attractions. Whether you're looking to surround yourself with nature or bask in the busy city life, Riverside is the destination for you. From state parks that boast...
RIVERSIDE, CA
UPI News

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona

June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County. Dubbed Sheep Fire, the blaze was reported near Wrightwood, Calif., Saturday evening by San Bernardino County as no bigger than a quarter acre, but by Sunday night it had exploded to 990 acres with only 5% contained.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
worldnationnews.com

Progressives’ defeat in OC and San Francisco DA races sends mixed message

Voters in last week’s polls rejected criminal justice reformers in Orange County and San Francisco, sparking debate about the future of California’s progressive movement and the fate of the recall campaign against progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. Went. Despite their differences, both tough and progressive...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vigourtimes.com

Newport Beach set to have the West Coast’s first water wheel trash collector – Orange County Register

Newport Beach is set to be the first city on the West Coast to turn to a relatively low-tech, autonomous water wheel system to scoop trash headed toward Upper Newport Bay. The California Coastal Commission commended the city for its plan for corralling trash that flows from upstream communities along the San Diego Creek and Santa Ana Delhi Channel before it can reach the ocean, but its members included with their project approval this week a call for city leaders to do more in their own community by passing laws against single-use plastics and litter from to-go meals.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy