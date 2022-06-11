Franklin firefighters rescue ducklings from storm sewer

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Residents in Oconomowoc were cleaning up and assessing damage one day after a severe storm dropped tons of hail on the city. "All of a sudden small hail was coming and then I heard of golf ball hail before, but I've never seen it before," said Mark Thurow. "And once that started hitting, it was hitting the back windows on the deck and you start thinking one of the windows is going to break."

