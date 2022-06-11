ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

Franklin firefighters rescue ducklings from storm sewer

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Franklin firefighters were called to a...

cbs58.com

Comments / 1

Related
waupacanow.com

Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roofs ripped off buildings, trees topple onto homes as severe storms move through Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings at the Truax Park Apartment complex near Madison College had part of their roofs ripped off due to the storm, officials said. The buildings were built with a concrete roof, and later...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Franklin, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Government
Franklin, WI
Lifestyle
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday. As of 10:45 p.m., more than 5,600 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Cat that bit Good Samaritan removing container found; searching for kittens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Good Samaritan who was just trying to help a trapped cat ended up getting scratched for his efforts. The Janesville Police Department put out a call overnight to try to find the cat and, according to Kadlec Ranch, she has been found and is being cared for. The ranch told NBC15 News that they will spay the cat and keep it for a few days.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Ducklings#Cbs
CBS 58

Milwaukee Health Department issues Heat Health Advisory ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer will finally arrive in Southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, but the high heat could quickly become dangerous. The Milwaukee Health Department has issued a Heat Health Advisory ahead of high temperatures expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. The NWS forecast indicates heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected across the area on Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WISN

Hail storm leaves trail of damage in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Residents in Oconomowoc were cleaning up and assessing damage one day after a severe storm dropped tons of hail on the city. "All of a sudden small hail was coming and then I heard of golf ball hail before, but I've never seen it before," said Mark Thurow. "And once that started hitting, it was hitting the back windows on the deck and you start thinking one of the windows is going to break."
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Tour of Port Washington takes you to new heights with a look inside the 1860 Lighthouse

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's not every day you can visit a place dating back pre-Civil War. But in Port Washington, you can. Public tours are offered to see the 1860 Lighthouse on the north bluff overlooking downtown. The historic light station includes the lighthouse with the lantern room atop the modified school house design and keeper's living quarters.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is offering a vivid reminder to drivers that those crossover lanes on divided highways are for emergency maintenance vehicles only. A picture posted on the agency’s Facebook page, a black Toyota Highlander is shown wedged underneath the trailer of a semi that...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County air compressor explosion, no injuries

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District on Saturday morning, June 11 responded to a reported explosion on County Road P west of Okauchee Lake. Callers reported hearing a large explosion come from a business, followed by "hissing sounds," shortly before 11 a.m. Upon investigation, it was determined...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One dead following fire in downtown Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was found dead after an apartment fire in Downtown Madison Sunday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department. Around 5:40 a.m., MFD was called to 730 Braxton Place to investigate an odor in the building. Firefighters arrived and searched the building for the source, and found an apartment unit with evidence of fire that had been self-extinguished.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Missing Endangered: 13-year-old Joleesa "Joliee" Montez

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- Racine police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Sun., June 12. Police say Joleesa left home on foot June 12th and was last heard from between 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. She did not return home. She is described as...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Afternoon Update: New severe thunderstorm watch

The SPC has issued a new severe thunderstorm watch for the area until 9 pm. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop over the next several hours. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats; however, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out either. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Updated: 1:30 p.m. June...

Comments / 0

Community Policy