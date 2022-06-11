ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shake Shack fans outraged and call for company to change its signature potato buns after learning about supplier

By Kayla B. Ruble
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FANS of Shake Shack are outraged over the supplier of the company’s signature potato buns after learning more about the family behind the bakery that makes them.

Recent revelations about the family that owns the bun company has prompted calls from Shake Shack customers asking the burger chain to switch to a new supplier.

The New York City-based fast food chain Shake Shack has come under fire in recent weeks over revelations about the bun supplier it uses Credit: Getty
Shake Shack is now being urged by some of its customers to sever its ties with the bun maker, which the company has used for its buns since it first opened Credit: Getty

Shake Shack is being urged by some of its customers to sever its longstanding relationship with bun maker Martin’s, after reports linking the Martin family to right wing political campaigns.

Executive Officer Jim Martin donated more than $100,00 to the Doug Mastriano's gubernatorial campaign, according to reporting from the local Philadelphia news outlet Billy Penn.

Mastriano is running in Pennsylvania's republican primary for governor and also attended the rally in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

The politician was at the political rally portion of the day, but did not participate in the riot and attack at the capital.

In the weeks since, outrage over the family’s political donations has led to calls for a boycott of the New York City based fast food chain, Eater reported.

According to Eater, Martin’s campaign donation was the “largest single donation” to the right wing candidate in the last two years.

Martin’s rolls have been a critical part of Shake Shack’s burgers since the beginning.

Diners at the restaurant have been biting into the potato rolls since Shake Shack was founded nearly 20 years ago.

Martin’s is based in Philadelphia, and has been around for almost 70 years.

The Martin family founded the company and continues to operate it to this day, with the company having recently gone through a transition of power at the top.

Long-time president Jim Martin stepped aside in 2021, passing leadership to his son Tony Martin.

Tony is now the third generation of men in his family to run the company.

According to the Billy Penn’s reporting, Jim Martin wasn’t the only member of the family with connections to Mastriano’s race.

The outlet reported that wife and daughter of the bun mogul also forked over donations to the controversial gubernatorial candidate.

A restaurant owner reportedly told the outlet that the political leanings of the bun magnate were concerning.

“it’s now found in stores all along the East Coast, as well as in Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans and parts of Texas,” Billy Penn wrote.

“And on the menus of some national restaurant chains.”

The heat on the burger chain comes as summer weather sets in and hamburgers hit their prime season.

Comments / 263

Evils!n[¥ou]
2d ago

Here we go again. Boycotting great products based off of political views in which ALL people have the right to make their own decisions. Vote for WHOEVER you want!!! Boycotting should be a form of cult persuasion, it’s baseless and cruel for business owners just making a living in AMERICA!

Reply(28)
236
Guest
1d ago

I believe this is fake news, ok so they had 5 people complain? I hardly think it’s a windfall of backlash. Secondly if you don’t like it don’t eat there, you have the freedom to choose with your wallet.

Reply(4)
109
Diane Decker
2d ago

I will NOT boycott Martin’s. This is America. Freedom of speech. Political views should not be associated with boycotting companies.

Reply(13)
121
Greyson F

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.
TEMPE, AZ
