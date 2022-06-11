ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt James, ABC’s First Black Bachelor, Says Producers Missed A Chance To Address Race Issues: “Everyone Was Afraid And Sitting On Their Hands”

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrOVy_0g7Py6OJ00

Click here to read the full article.

Matt James , who made history last year as the first Black (male) lead on one of TV’s biggest shows, The Bachelor , has had over a year to reflect on the experience and now says he sees the full scope of the opportunity lost. Given the landmark nature of his role, James says he expected the show’s producers would use the conversations around race and other matters he was having with the contestants and then-host Chris Harrison to illuminate the issues the country was facing in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd . But when he saw the show after it was edited, those discussions and even the reality of his own accomplishments were subsumed by the show’s fluffier fare.

“There was nothing to lay the framework — my background, who I was or why I’m here,” James recently told the Los Angeles Times. “The show went straight into seeing these women doing crazy things. It was very frustrating to watch.”

The Bachelor franchise had long been criticized for its lack of diversity, and with the George Floyd protests gaining steam, the show’s executive producers issued a statement in June of last year addressing the franchise’s history of poor representation. They vowed to do better.

We acknowledge our responsibility for the lack of representation of people of color on our franchise and pledge to make significant changes to address this issue moving forward. We are taking positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and most importantly, in the relationships that we show on television. We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all of its beautiful love stories.

The sentiment of that last sentence seems to have stuck with James.

“Maybe I would have told that story if the franchise had made a more concerted effort to take part in that conversation when it was at its height,” James said. “That opportunity was lost because everyone was afraid and sitting on their hands. I understand it, but that’s the kind of thing that happens when you bring people of color into your space. If they’re not willing to have that conversation, they should strongly consider not going there in the first place. There are things about being Black that people who aren’t Black can never understand. It’s too much for them to handle. But it’s my life.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 51

Rod Satcher
1d ago

I don't know why these brothers and young sisters want to be involved in that untrue fantasy let those people keep lying to themselves they are causing they're own demise with those fairy tales.

Reply(6)
20
Gary Harrigan
1d ago

It's a show about finding ur love mate NOT about race or George Floyd.

Reply
16
lovefamily
11h ago

if you say the person's black you're wrong if you say the person is not black if you don't mention it you're wrong you can't ever say either because you don't know how the black community is going to take it

Reply
2
Related
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Matt James trashes ‘Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell and I aren’t ‘playing games’

Matt James claimed in an explosive new interview that he and Rachael Kirkconnell are still together because they refuse to play “games” like other “Bachelor” stars. “My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus,” James, 30, told the Los Angeles Times Thursday, referring to Kirkconnell, 25, facing racism accusations while his season of the ABC reality show aired in early 2021. “Rachael and I have moved on. We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong,” he continued. “The reason is we’re going at things at our own pace. We’re not playing games that a lot...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tvinsider.com

‘Guiding Light’ Star Lee Lawson and ‘Criminal Minds’ Actor John Zderko Die

Lee Lawson, best known for playing Bea Reardon on the long-running CBS soap opera Guiding Light, has died. She was 80. The news of Lawson’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post from her daughter, which stated, “My Mother died. May 22, 2022. You fought Cancer & COVID-19 like a champ. Rest, you brilliant woman. Thank you, mom. R.I.P.”
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

LisaRaye Believes Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan Split Was Partly Down to Him Missing His Ex

LisaRaye McCoy is not buying into reports suggesting that Lori Harvey broke up with Michael B. Jordan because she wasn't ready to commit. "When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that's what you're looking for, but I will say that she's young still. 'I, too, was looking forward to them making it because I thought, 'Oh, you know what? She's been looking for something' o keep on her arm, She's able to have a relationship with that is meaningful and is successful'—because we know that the girl wants to keep somebod' who is going to be newsworthy. She ain't no joke," the actress said on FOX Soul's" Cocktails With Queens."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Academy Awards#Racism#Abc#First Black Bachelor#The Los Angeles Times
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kandi Burruss Was "Upset" With Andy Cohen For Asking Daughter Riley About Her Father

The ongoing tension between Kandi Burruss and Russell "Block" Spencer has been a thorn in the music legend's side. Block is the father of Burruss's eldest daughter Riley, and over the years, he has repeatedly come forward to speak negatively about the mother and daughter. He has often referred to Burruss as the side chick who got pregnant, while also stating that it's not his responsibility to "chase" after his child in order to form a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star lands new role away from show amid exit rumors

Grey's Anatomy season 18 ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Kevin McKidd's Dr Owen Hunt seemingly leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to start a new life overseas with his wife and children. But does that mean Kevin McKidd has bowed out of the medical drama? While the Ellen Pompeo-fronted...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Eric Gives Quinn Shocking News — and Taylor Speaks Her Truth to Ridge

At the cabin, the kids are asleep, and Hope’s opened a bottle of wine. She hugs Liam, who holds on tight. Hope asks, “What’s going on?” He explains that Finn is gone and Steffy’s life will never be the same, which means their lives will never be the same. Just then, Brooke walks in. She’s sorry to interrupt, but says they’ll never believe what’s happened. Hope asks, “Is it something between your and Ridge?”
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy