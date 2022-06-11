Netflix Turns to ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Money Heist’ for Mobile Games

Netflix is mining popular original series like The Queen’s Gambit and La Casa de Papel ( Money Heist ) for a slew of new mobile games coming to the streaming platform.

The company is expected to launch nine new games later this year, with a Queen’s Gambit chess and puzzle game slated to launch this summer. Published by the U.K.–based Ripstone Ltd., The Queen’s Gambit Chess is a single- and multi-player game that will feature chess lessons, puzzles, matches and competition with other users. Also launching this summer is a family puzzle game inspired by Netflix’s baking competition show Nailed It! from Paladin Studios.

Next year, the streamer will release four more games, including one based on the hit series La Casa de Papel. Developed by Kilasoft, the single-player game will take users to Monaco as the team prepares to rob a billionaire’s casino in Monaco. A dating simulation game from developer Nanobit and publisher Stillfront Group is set to be based on Too Hot to Handle, while a role-playing game from Chimera Entertainment will take players into the world of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

The new slate of games come roughly a year after Netflix launched its first mobile games last August based on the Stranger Things IP under Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vp game development. Since then, the streaming giant — which has faced a slowdown in subscriber growth and tumbling stock prices — has gone on an acquisition spree , picking up indie game developers like Night School Studio and Next Games.

Last month, Netflix also launched the Exploding Kittens mobile game tied to an upcoming adult animated comedy of the same name executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Watch the trailer for The Queen’s Gambit Chess game below.

