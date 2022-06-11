ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Turns to ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Money Heist’ for Mobile Games

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Netflix is mining popular original series like The Queen’s Gambit and La Casa de Papel ( Money Heist ) for a slew of new mobile games coming to the streaming platform.

The company is expected to launch nine new games later this year, with a Queen’s Gambit chess and puzzle game slated to launch this summer. Published by the U.K.–based Ripstone Ltd., The Queen’s Gambit Chess is a single- and multi-player game that will feature chess lessons, puzzles, matches and competition with other users. Also launching this summer is a family puzzle game inspired by Netflix’s baking competition show Nailed It! from Paladin Studios.

Next year, the streamer will release four more games, including one based on the hit series La Casa de Papel. Developed by Kilasoft, the single-player game will take users to Monaco as the team prepares to rob a billionaire’s casino in Monaco. A dating simulation game from developer Nanobit and publisher Stillfront Group is set to be based on Too Hot to Handle, while a role-playing game from Chimera Entertainment will take players into the world of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

The new slate of games come roughly a year after Netflix launched its first mobile games last August based on the Stranger Things IP under Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vp game development. Since then, the streaming giant — which has faced a slowdown in subscriber growth and tumbling stock prices — has gone on an acquisition spree , picking up indie game developers like Night School Studio and Next Games.

Last month, Netflix also launched the Exploding Kittens mobile game tied to an upcoming adult animated comedy of the same name executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Watch the trailer for The Queen’s Gambit Chess game below.

BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Did you watch that scene in The Boys yet? You know the one I'm talking about, the one with the giant dingaling? Well if you enjoyed that, don't worry, there's more episodes of The Boys coming up — and therefore more comical superhero gore — every week on Fridays until Season 3 is done. It's definitely the best show that Amazon Prime Video has this month, but it's not the only great thing to watch.
TV SHOWS
SFGate

Batman Comes to Aztec Mexico in Animated Film for HBO Max Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max Latin America has unveiled a new take on the Dark Knight in the upcoming animation feature “Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios” (“Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”) in the first ever collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, Particular Crowd, Mexico’s Anima and “Book of Life” producer Chatrone. The new project was announced Monday night at a cocktail event held at the 37th Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG).
MOVIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Honors the Swings and Understudies Who Kept Broadway Running

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose shone a spotlight on the swings and understudies of the Broadway season Sunday, praising their critical role in keeping productions going while the industry grappled with COVID-19.  “I want to give a round of applause to some people who played a vital role in keeping Broadway shows open these past few months—the understudies, the swings and the standbys,” DeBose said. “And let’s not forget the stage managers and the associates and the dance captains who rehearsed them to go on in a moment’s notice.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a...
THEATER & DANCE
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Happening

Netflix has officially confirmed what millions of viewers have long suspected: Squid Game will return for a second season. The series’ writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the news Sunday in a letter to fans, noting that the global popularity of the South Korean show paved the way for a Season 2.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Sandman Sets Summer Release Date at Netflix — Watch New Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dream? On! Netflix will release its series adaptation of The Sandman on Friday, August 5. The streaming video service announced the news Monday as part of its Geeked Week festivities. Netflix is calling the series “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman will follow Morpheus, the Dream King (played by Sweetbitter‘s Tom Sturridge) — as well as those who’ve been affected by him — as he goes about putting right the mistakes he’s made during his eons-long existence. The streamer also released a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the 2022 Tony Awards begin, this year’s nominees, presenters and guests will be walking the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall, where the 75th annual celebration of the best of Broadway is set to take place. Presenters set to take the stage Sunday night include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Viacom18 Acquires Streaming Rights to India’s Premier League Cricket for $2.6B, TV Rights Winner Still to Come

Viacom18 is the new online home of Indian Premier League cricket for the next five years. The growing streaming and TV company, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment company backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, will get an overnight surge in Indian video subscribers as soon as the next IPL season begins. But the firm paid heftily for the privilege: $2.6 billion (205 billion rupees) for the digital rights to the league on the Indian subcontinent for 2023-2027, according to local news outlet The Times of India.More from The Hollywood...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Bites Off $18M in Thursday Previews

Jurassic World Dominion devoured $18 million in Thursday evening previews at the North American box office as it stomped into theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Several weeks ago, Top Gun: Maverick started off with $19 million in previews on its way to a $160 million opening over the long Memorial Day weekend, including $126.7 million for the three days.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Headed for $15M Opening DayHBO's 'The Last of Us' Releases First-Look PhotoBrian Selznick Book 'Big Tree,' Inspired by a Steven Spielberg and Chris Meledandri Idea, Set For Publication in 2023 Tracking shows Dominion...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

Believe it or not, May is coming to an end in just one week's time. The calendar is ready to flip to June next week, and streaming services are helping subscribers plan for the month ahead by revealing what movies and TV shows are being added to their lineups in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, Amazon's Prime Video service gave subscribers a glimpse into the future, revealing what's in store for the month ahead.
TV SHOWS
