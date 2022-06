SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band opens their summer concert series Friday on the courtsquare, June 17 at 7 p.m. “The Band is delighted to start the 2022 concert season and kick off the Sidney Music and Arts Festival,” Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote said. “This is my 15th year as conductor, and to celebrate this, I’ve chosen the top five playlists from over 70 concerts on file. We have again assembled a group of talented musicians, as well as eight local high school students to perform for you. We also welcome members of GOBA who will be joining us.”

SIDNEY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO