A woman has been awarded $5.2 millon (£4.1 million) from a car insurance company after she caught an STD in the back of her partner’s Hyundai. The Missouri woman, referred to as M.O in court documents, said she contracted human papillomavirus (HPV) from her partner while they were having sex in his car. Her partner was insured by GEICO General Insurance Company. In February 2021, she informed them that she would be seeking compensation for the damages she had received. According to court documents, the man was aware he had HPV as well as throat cancer, but continued to...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO