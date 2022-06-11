Sabres to retire former goaltender Ryan Miller's No. 30 next season

Goaltender Ryan Miller will see his jersey number retired by the Sabres, with whom he played 11 seasons. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Miller, 41, spent 18 seasons in the NHL, including his first 11 with the Sabres.

From 2002 to 2014 with the Sabres, Miller compiled a 284-186-47 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average.

In 47 playoff games, Miller went 25-22 with a .917 SV% and 2.47 GAA.

In 2010, Miller finished 41-18-8 with a .929 SV% and .929 GAA, winning the Vezina Trophy.

Miller is the Sabres' all-time leader in games played by a goalie (540), wins (284) and saves (14,847).

"Ryan Miller embodied what people in Western New York expect from those who wear a Buffalo Sabres uniform: on-ice excellence, commitment, and authentic love for this community," Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said on Friday. "His lasting relationship with the people here in Buffalos remains a standard we strive to follow every day. "We are thrilled for Ryan to take his rightful place alongside his fellow Sabres legends and look forward to celebrating his career."

Retiring after the 2020-21 season, Miller played 796 career games for the Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks.

He carries a career mark of 391-289-88, with a .914 SV% and 2.64 GAA.