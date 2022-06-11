UW System Regents elect new president and vice president

Newly elected Regent President Karen Walsh (right) and Regent Vice President Amy Bogost pose for a photo together at the Board of Regents meeting held in the Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts at UW-Milwaukee on Friday, June 10, 2022.

MILWAUKEE (WKBT) — The UW System Regents have a new president and vice president.

On Friday, the UW System Board of Regents elected Regent Karen Walsh and Regent Amy Blumenfeld Bogost to the positions of president and vice president, respectively. They will serve a one-year term.

Walsh succeeds Edmund Manydeeds III, who’s served as president since June of 2021.

“Regent President Walsh has already had a lasting and influential impact on our great university system, having overseen chancellor and president searches and speaking forcefully and passionately about public higher education,” Manydeeds said. “Her leadership will serve the board well. Regent Bogost has also demonstrated a strong commitment to the UW System, especially to students as leader of the Education Committee.”

Each June, the board elects a president and a vice president. Walsh has served on the board since May 2019; Bogost joined the board in May 2020.

