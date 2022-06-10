ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, VA

Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup Continues To Grow

By Music News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Ridge Rock Festival has revealed 16 additional acts which will be performing at the event's second run this fall at the Virginia...

Comments

Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Valley will experience strange weather patterns during the next week

Star City residents will be in for a hot, sticky, stormy seven days. Weather reports from WSLS 10 News indicate that the Roanoke Valley will be experiencing some strange weather patterns during the next week. It's not anything that we have not been through before but it's always good to be able to prepare in advance. Beginning on Saturday there will be an upper-level disturbance, that approaches from the west and will bring showers and storms. Like earlier in the week the precipitation will be random and not rain all day. Some areas might be missed altogether but most locations will get at least a little precipitation with possible heavier downpours. The good news is there are not expected to be any torrential downpours.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Danville crowd-funder for “great ideas”

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville has announce the start of a new quarterly program called Start-Up Slam, adding to its existing slate of programming to support new and existing businesses. Watch the video for a preview of the event. The first Start-Up Slam is scheduled...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Celebrate Fourth of July in Chatham

The Rotary Club of Chatham's second Annual Hometown Heroes 4th of July celebration is almost here. The Rotary Club and its partners are putting together a full weekend of fun and you don't want to miss it. A Field of Honor is again hosted by the Chatham Rotarians. The Field...
CHATHAM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke shelters are overflowing with dogs, heart-breaking decisions coming

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) say their shelters are overflowing with adoptable dogs and they need help finding them forever homes. Both organizations are holding an adoption event on Saturday to help avoid the gut-wrenching decision of...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Padgett, Terri McAlister

Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Alert: Draper Landing In Eden, North Carolina Is Temporarily Closed In Rockingham County

This announcement is from the Eden police department: “On Sunday, June 12, 2022 officers with Eden Police Department were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river. Once on scene officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a Kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll, backwards, over him and into the river. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.”
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
thetrek.co

Hiker Struck by Lightning Near Blue Ridge Parkway, VA

A man from Norfolk, VA was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by lightning while hiking Sharp Top, a mountain on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bedford, VA. Units from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, hiking in with medical supplies and a wheeled litter to evacuate the hiker.
NORFOLK, VA
WFXR

Franklin County Court Days kicking off this weekend

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — This weekend will bring a bunch of festival fun to Rocky Mount. From concerts to contests and everything in between, there’s so much to do at Franklin County Court Days! Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director with the Town of Rocky Mount, stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to […]
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Record heat ahead; derecho risk

Into Sunday night, a few showers or thunderstorms could still linger into the early-evening hours but overnight, we should be mostly dry under variably cloudy skies. Lows will likely drop back into the mid and upper 60s for most, though the Danville area might see lows drop back into the lower 70s.
DANVILLE, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday June 12, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-WVZ042>044-507-508-131830- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 226 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO...
BLACKSBURG, VA
whee.net

Crown Holdings announces expansion

Crown Holdings announces it is enlarging the Henry County facility that is now under construction. The aluminum products company says it’s seeing increased product demand so it’s adding 180,000 square feet to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre plant. Once done it will be over a half-million square feet.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four injured after multi-car crash in NW Roanoke

UPDATE 1:56 p.m.: Four people were hospitalized on Monday following a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. At approximately 10:10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, police say they were notified of about a crash at the intersection of Bean Street and Hershberger Road NW, which left three vehicles damaged.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief...
DANVILLE, VA

