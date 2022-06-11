ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, victim identified

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A male victim was killed in a shooting on Friday evening in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS were called to the 400 block of Parklow Street at 8 p.m. Friday night.

Pittsburgh police said the male victim, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 47-year-old Isiah Paillett, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A witness told police the male was shot after a dispute. Detectives processed the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

