York, SC

Chester & York – District 43 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState House Representative, District 43 Race covers parts...

York – District 48 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

We are just a few hours away from Election Day in South Carolina. To learn more go to scvotes.com. State House Representative, District 48 Race covers York County. “I really think that we need to bring people together a lot more and one of the main issues is our education system, our school ranks among the lowest in the nation and they have for some time. We can’t blame Covid on that, it’s been going on for a long time, and so I think we need to come together to fix our education system and better prepare our kids for adulting and being involved in the community.”
YORK, SC
Voting Reminder – Voting in the Primary Tuesday, June 13

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – And just a reminder…South Carolina does not register by party, so when you go to vote tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14, you can choose to vote in either parties primary. To vote for local races, check both sample ballots on scvotes.com before you...
YORK COUNTY, SC
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Jun 14 South Carolina's 4th Congressional District Election

The 4th Congressional District of South Carolina covers all or part of Greenville County, Spartanburg County. All U.S. House districts , including the 4th Congressional District of South Carolina , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 30, 2022.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
York, SC
York, SC
Chester, SC
Chester, SC
WSOC Charlotte

91,000 South Carolina ballots already cast in early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 91,000 votes have already been cast in South Carolina for Tuesday’s primaries. Nearly 80,000 of those votes were cast during the state’s new early voting period, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission that doesn’t include figures for Friday which was the last day for early voting.
GREENWOOD, SC
CONCORD, NC
ORANGEBURG, SC

