Chester & York – District 43 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

We are just a few hours away from Election Day in South Carolina. To learn more go to scvotes.com. State House Representative, District 48 Race covers York County. “I really think that we need to bring people together a lot more and one of the main issues is our education system, our school ranks among the lowest in the nation and they have for some time. We can’t blame Covid on that, it’s been going on for a long time, and so I think we need to come together to fix our education system and better prepare our kids for adulting and being involved in the community.”
We are just a few hours away from Election Day in South Carolina. To learn more go to scvotes.com. State House Representative, District 44 Race covers York County. S.C. House District 44 Candidates – Solomon Goldiamond and Mike Neese. Solomon Goldiamond. Goldiamond says he wants to be the bridge...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – And just a reminder…South Carolina does not register by party, so when you go to vote tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14, you can choose to vote in either parties primary. To vote for local races, check both sample ballots on scvotes.com before you...
The 4th Congressional District of South Carolina covers all or part of Greenville County, Spartanburg County. All U.S. House districts , including the 4th Congressional District of South Carolina , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 30, 2022.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 91,000 votes have already been cast in South Carolina for Tuesday’s primaries. Nearly 80,000 of those votes were cast during the state’s new early voting period, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission that doesn’t include figures for Friday which was the last day for early voting.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Longtime and loved former Rock Hill Mayor Betty Jo Rhea will be laid to rest tomorrow. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 12:30 pm at Laurelwood Cemetery. for the community to come and honor her. Rhea was Mayor...
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lee County elementary school students are about to get an upgrade. The State of South Carolina is providing Lee County School District with $38 million in infrastructure funding. The district plans to use this money to build a new elementary school. Superintendent Bernard McDaniel Sr....
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys is speaking out about the Panthers deal and what he expects next. The Election Primaries are less than a week away, we have the run down on contested seats and what you need to know to vote in the tri-county.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three of the Democrats vying for their party’s gubernatorial nomination gathered Friday night in Columbia for their only debate ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and health care advocate Carlton Boyd made their cases during a...
GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major vehicle dealership is expanding its reach across the river. The Gerald Jones Auto Group announced on Monday that they will be expanding into South Carolina. According to the release, the new Gerald Jones Buick GMC dealership, formerly Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina, will be located on the […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In York County’s lawsuit – the county says it has been damaged by a breakdown between the City of Rock Hill, as well as, what is referred to in the lawsuit as Tepper Defendants – include Appaloosa Management LP – Tepper Sports Holding, Incorporated and DT Sports Holding, LLC.
CHESTER and LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is less than a week away and we’re talking about the Primary Elections. And, depending on where you live you may have multiple seats. We give you the breakdown on who is running and what they are thinking during this election time.
GREENWOOD -- Anna Joy Hulsey will be bringing a bit of disco and funk to the 2022 Miss South Carolina Pageant with her clogging routine to the music, “Boogie Shoes,” by KC and the Sunshine Band. The 85th annual pageant will be held at Township Auditorium in Columbia...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School District continues to prep in safety this summer and from beginning to end, this EMS employee was there for the entire drive. The Lancaster County School District is spending this summer updating its security plan in. all of its...
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord. In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers in Greenville and two other South Carolina counties will see more flashing blue lights on the road this weekend. The stepped-up enforcement started Thursday and will continue through Sunday, according to a post on Facebook. The increased patrol is part of the Department of Public...
Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is set to challenge plans for a $12.5 million private ASC in a hearing that has been delayed till August to allow the hospital and physician group time to try to settle out of court, The Times and Democrat reported June 12. The state's Department...
