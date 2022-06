RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -According to AAA the national average for a gallon of gas is now $5. Across Virginia, the price is about16 cents lower. The average in Richmond is just under $4.90 though plenty of stations are around the $5 mark already. A year ago, AAA reports that it cost people about $3 for a gallon of gas. That price is now up by $2.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO