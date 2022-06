The Florida State Seminoles football team picked up a commitment today from Jaden Jones. The JUCO defensive lineman took to twitter to make the big announcement:. Jones projects to be a defensive end for the Seminoles. Rated a 3-star in high school, he started his college career at Hutchinson Community College in Montgomery, Alabama. In February of this year, he tweeted out that he was 6’6, 240 and looking to get closer to 265 by the time the season started. He has an excellent frame that will allow him to add on additional weight. Currently, Jones is unranked in the composite as the JUCO rankings have not been updated.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO