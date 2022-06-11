ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pence’s legal team found election fraud claims minor, unverifiable before Jan. 6

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdB4j_0g7PuhLJ00
Tweet

The legal team of former Vice President Mike Pence found allegations of election fraud either unverifiable or minor in a memo issued just days before a mob stormed the Capitol and tried to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.

In the 10-page memo addressed to Pence and dated Jan. 1, 2021, which was obtained and published Friday by Politico, his legal team assessed allegations of election law procedural violations and fraud in the 2020 election in six swing states made by “the GOP and related plaintiffs.”

“In general, there is strong evidence that state and local election officials committed numerous procedural violations that reduced transparency and/or favored Democrat candidates. However, most allegations of substantive voter fraud – defined to mean the casting of illegal ballots in violation of prevailing election laws – are either relatively small in number, or cannot be verified,” his legal team noted, according to the memo.

The document then detailed and responded to specific allegations made regarding each of the six states. In Georgia, for example, Pence’s legal team addressed “Trump Campaign’s Numerical Allegations,” which included claims that underage people and felons with uncompleted sentences voted within the state.

His legal team noted before listing the slew of allegations made by the Trump campaign that the Office of the Vice President “has not been able to verify” them.

In states including Michigan and Arizona, Pence’s legal team addressed “statistics-based allegations,” noting that they could not verify cited numbers that suggested potential voter fraud.

A person familiar with the document told Politico that it was provided to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short told the news outlet that the thinking of the vice president’s team aligned with what was included on the memo. A committee spokesperson declined to comment to Politico about the matter.

“We often observed the irregularities that occurred during the 2020 election, the reality that Democrats effectively weaponized election changes that were the result of Covid,” Short told Politico. “But ultimately it was important to catalog the various allegations and where there was hard evidence, or lack thereof, of actual theft.”

The new memo comes after the committee held the first in a series of public hearings set for this month in prime-time on Thursday. The meeting included testimony from Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and documentarian Nick Quested, as well as excerpts from recorded interviews with Trump officials.

The Hill has reached out to a Pence spokesperson, the committee and the National Archives and Records Administration for comment.

Comments / 787

helen tracy
2d ago

I don't know what you people see in this Trump. he wouldn't even let us see his school records. he hides everything and you are far for it. if you have nothing to hide you would show it. his playbook is the early 1930s of the rise of Adolf Hitler.

Reply(273)
245
Mary Bernsen
2d ago

where there is smoke - there is fire. election fraud no matter how minor is ELECTION FRAUD! Republicans and democrats MUST ensure election integrity. as a citizen-it is our right to vote and have it count -

Reply(7)
76
just1voice
2d ago

It takes time to uncover evidence. The Jan 6th committee should know this over the past 18 months. They should allow the Republicans to present their side of the story on national TV. That's how fair hearings work. Both sides should be concerned about even 1 case of voter fraud, but only one side is concerned.

Reply(57)
87
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Local Election#Gop#Democrat
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

593K+
Followers
72K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy