'Tough project': 3-year fix of Portsmouth's High-Hanover garage to have big parking impact

By Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — City facilities manager Joe Almeida does not mince words when he talks about the impact the three-year project to renovate the High-Hanover parking garage will have.

“I actually myself live 50 feet away from the garage, so I know residents are going to be impacted greatly by this project. I don’t want to suggest that this is going to be an easy project, this will be a tough project,” Almeida said about the long-planned project to renovate and restore the municipal garage, which sits in the middle of downtown. “We don’t want to sugarcoat it, it will be loud, it will be long, noisy and there will be unexpected issues that arise.”

During the construction project — which is now slated to start after the July 4 holiday — as many as 300 parking spaces per day will be unusable.

Walker Consultants, the city’s engineers for the project, will be using sound mitigation strategies “throughout the project to try to minimize sound traveling outside the garage,” Almeida said during an informational meeting city officials hosted on the project Thursday.

“But as everyone knows, the garage is a very open structure and” when the tools hit the concrete “the sound is going to travel,” he acknowledged.

The project “will address aged sections of the garage to extend its useful life and provide parking for the foreseeable future,” according to a city website page on the project.

“The main portion of the Hanover garage was built in 1985 with 300 spaces added in 2000. Proceeding from the engineering analysis completed in 2021, the project includes structural maintenance and upgrades to steel structural beams and columns as well as precast floor slabs,” according to the project page.

Peter Rice, Portsmouth's Department of Public Works director, talked about the impact of the project, too, stating “construction is disruptive.”

“We’ll do the best we can to mitigate the impacts to folks but this is a critical piece of infrastructure for the city and this work is very, very, very much needed,” he said Thursday. “It's not an option to push this off, it’s not a discretionary project.”

City staff will be hosting monthly public meetings to “allow businesses and residents to hear status updates” about the project, Rice said. Those have yet to be scheduled, he added.

“We understand this is a long project, we understand this is disruptive, but the way we can minimize and help the project along is through communication,” Rice said.

Mark Zelepsky, who works for Walker Consultants, said workers will most likely be using jack hammers “or chipping hammers” to break the concrete during the renovation work.

But they will use plywood filled with Styrofoam to help lessen the noise neighbors will hear.

“They’ll be periods of time for maybe a week to two weeks where they are doing demolition, then they’ll be days when they don’t do any demolition necessarily,” he said. “It won’t be a constant five days a week for months on end.”

The work will not begin until after 8 a.m. and is required to stop by 6 p.m., he said. No weekend or holiday work is scheduled at this time.

There may be times during the winter when work will have to start if there’s a major storm or cold temperatures, officials said.

Almeida stated anybody who has been in the High-Hanover garage recently knows “it is in desperate need of some major renovation work.”

City officials have previously said they believe that despite the loss of parking at High/Hanover — which will continue until the anticipated three-year project ends — there’s “adequate existing parking to handle the surge downtown.”

The High-Hanover garage has a total of about 900 spaces and different sections will close for various amounts of time during the project.

Rice acknowledged previously that during the spring and summer, “there’s going to be challenges on those peak days.”

But because the project is now not starting until after July 4, “the timing is good,” Almeida said.

“We have a very nice window to start the project,” he said.

Foundry Place Garage use encouraged

In advance of the start of construction, city staff have reduced the amount of monthly pass holders in the High-Hanover garage and are encouraging city residents and visitors to park at the Foundry Place garage, the city’s second municipal parking garage.

