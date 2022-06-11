ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Ex-SLC school board member sentenced in child porn case

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393ppH_0g7PuRAZ00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Salt Lake City school board member has been federally sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Joel Lehi Organista, 30, pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography under the agreement that two additional counts of receipt and possession of child pornography would be dismissed, court records state.

Organista will serve 15 years in federal prison with supervised release after he serves his sentence.

He was also sentenced in state court back in January and was ordered to serve 15 years to life in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, and a concurrent term of one to 15 years for enticing a minor over the internet or text.

Utah man strikes coworker with metal shelf during argument at Bed Bath and Beyond

Organista will serve both sentences concurrently.

Organista admitted to owning a Dropbox account which he used to download between 10 and 150 images of prepubescent children. Officials say he also admitted to using Snapchat to contact minor children and soliciting them to perform sexual acts for him via video chat, with one incident involving a 13-year-old.

Officials say the case began in January 2021 after law enforcement received multiple tips that devices and accounts attributed to Organista were receiving and downloading images containing child pornography.

A search warrant was issued at Organista’s residence in June 2021 and he has been in custody since then.

Organista resigned from his position as a Salt Lake City School Board member in June 2021, following the allegations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Sandy Police search for man luring children into car

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to lure two children to his vehicle in Sandy. Authorities say the incidents happened near the area of 11000 to 11400 South of 700 East on June 6 and June 9. The suspect is […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Clearing one’s name Pt.2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Robert Ehmann understood he was going to jail. He was in handcuffs and headed to Lone Peak’s police department. On police body cam, he calmly followed orders and got in the car. Police were also cordial. He wasn’t expecting this outcome after getting a text message from his landlord […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

11-year-old Utah boy saves his teen sister from drowning

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An incident that could’ve turned deadly this past weekend has resulted in an 11-year-old receiving an award for saving his sister’s life. Heber City police say they responded to a report of a possible drowning on Sunday. The parents told the responding officers that their 14-year-old daughter, Maya Treu possibly […]
HEBER CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

SLCPD makes another arrest in deadly apartment shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested an 18-year-old this weekend in connection with an apartment shooting that took place Monday night in Salt Lake City. Preston Luke Olson is being charged with one count of aggravated robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as one count of […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

103 guns turned in during SLCPD gun buy-back event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Saturday, June 11, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) held a gun buy-back program. They announced that a total of 103 guns were relinquished during the event. Of those 103 guns turned in, there were 24 pistols, 28 revolvers, 13 shotguns, and 38 rifles. Five of those guns had […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Searching for Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Soon after graduating from high school Dylan Rounds set out to complete his plan. He wanted his own land to farm. And that’s what he was doing along the Nevada-Utah border when he suddenly vanished. “This began on Monday, Memorial Day, May 30th when we figured out that nobody […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Beyond Organista#Dropbox
ABC4

Man shot, killed by police at Springville Walmart

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville Police responded to a call Friday evening about a man at Walmart shooting a gun into the air. While officers responded to the scene, one officer noticed a person following in a vehicle in the rear while driving through the parking lot before that vehicle crashed into the back of […]
ABC4

Silver Alert: 72-year-old man missing out of Weber County

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A silver alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man from Weber County. Weber County Sheriff’s Office released the alert Saturday, June 11. According the alert, 72-year-old, Manuel Vasquez has been missing since Tuesday, May 31 in the S West Haven area. Vasquez is described as a white male, 5’8″ in […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Community worried about poaching at a Brigham City park

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Community members and wildlife officials are worried for wildlife, particularly birds, in Brigham City. They say someone, or even a group of people, is poaching wild birds in city limits, and are specifically targeting waterfowl in Rees Pioneer Park.    At Rees Pioneer Park visitors are greeted with a small pond […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Utah March for Our Lives rally held in wake of surge in mass shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “March for Our Lives” rallies were held all over the country on Saturday, including in Utah. The rallies are a push for nationwide gun control in the wake of multiple mass shootings. May saw a surge of mass shootings, and protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wrong-way driver killed in SR-201 crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, June 12 shortly after 1 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) received reports of a car traveling the wrong way on SR-201 near 3400 W. Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) states that the car, a silver Chevy Malibu, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes before crashing […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

University of Utah student from Lehi crowned Miss Utah 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – On June 11, Miss Utah County, Lindsey Larsen was crowned Miss Utah 2022 and awarded a $10,000 scholarship at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Over the next year, Lindsey will travel the state serving, performing, and sharing her social impact initiative, “The MOVEMENT Movement.” Lindsey will also represent Utah at the Miss […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fatal wrong-way head-on collision in Davis County, alcohol possible factor

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports a fatal head-collision from Saturday morning. DPS states that the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on I-15 southbound near mile post 321. A black Chevy Silverado was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes while a green Toyota Camry was heading southbound, in […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

DPS: Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, hoist missions

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that the Aero Bureau flew 16 rescue missions in one week this June. Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, as well as 24 people hoisted from slot canyons have been reported. 19 of those individuals hoisted from slot canyons were out of Sandthrax Canyon, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy