Looking for something to do Saturday night? Why not have fun enjoying great music while helping to fund crucial equine care for veterans and possibly saving a horse's life?

The Coachella Valley Horse Rescue is hosting a fundraiser at the organization's ranch in Indio. Top Mexican bands Enigma and Invasión en el Desierto will perform.

This special fundraising event will support veterans' programs across the Coachella Valley with 100% of proceeds from the veteran's food booth going to organizations like Desert Ability Center, Desert Recreation District, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Living Free Animal Sanctuary and War Horse Creek.

Additional proceeds benefit CVHR.

The event takes place Saturday, June 11, at Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, located at 38-000 Monroe Street in Indio. Tickets are $65 in advance, $90 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. For VIP tables call (844) 922-4531. For more information about the event or to make a donation, visit cvhorserescue.org or call (760) 808-6279.

About Coachella Valley Horse Rescue

As a registered charitable 501(c)(3), the organization's primary mission is to rescue and rehabilitate horses that have been abused or neglected in order to place them in loving homes. CVHR offers programs that will enhance the quality of life for children and adults by providing equine-assisted programs.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley Horse Rescue hosting concert benefiting veterans' programs Saturday