Semi-truck crashes, spills frozen chicken across I-10
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers say a semi-truck crashed, spilling frozen chicken across Interstate 10.
A pickup truck driving along Scenic Highway crashed into a semi while trying to merge on the interstate. The semi-truck, which was full of frozen chicken, slammed into a concrete median, according to a news release from the FHP.Escambia Co. official crashes patrol car with Prius
The truck overturned and frozen chicken scattered across the highway. The 21-year-old pickup driver and his 18-year-old passenger were taken to Sacred Heart hospital and treated for minor injuries. The semi-truck driver was not injured. The crash happened Friday, June, 10 at about 6:10 p.m. at Interstate 10, according to the release.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 3