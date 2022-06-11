ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 11, 2022

By elizabeth.smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Head Casino 6th annual car show is next Saturday, June 18th 10am – 3pm. Everyone is welcome to come check it out. They are seeking vendors. Anyone interested can contact Guest Services. The Warm Springs Reservation is in declared fire season as of today. The Reservation...

Portland Tribune

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

RV Inn Style Resorts breaks ground in Estacada

The new park will bring outdoor enthusiasts to Estacada and Milo McIver State Park. Estacada will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, June 1, to celebrate the beginning of development. RV Inn Style Resorts is a company based out of Vancouver, Washington, which offers 15 RV parks throughout Washington and Oregon. The groundbreaking brought a large contingent of the company, including CEO Matt Gagliasso, co-owners Mike and Denise Werner, along with Estacada city officials and the company's Sasquatch-inspired mascot. The Estacada park will offer 100 spaces for RV...
ESTACADA, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Food Carts Create Options For Hillsboro Food Lovers

It was not that long ago that Hillsboro had very few if any food carts. In the past, we have all seen food trucks cruising construction sites or parking lots but they have always been transient. It was not until Carts on Main set up their food cart pod on Main Street a couple of years ago that Hillsboro had an option for this type of food. Now the City seems to be coming alive with individual carts and some more elaborate plans for “Pods” where multiple food options are going to pop up. This is food lovers excited about the options they will have to try more and more types of food.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Portland to conduct large homeless sweeps citywide after testing strategy in Old Town

One month after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered an unprecedented sweep of homeless encampments in Old Town, he has declared he intends to use similar strategies citywide. Wheeler announced the new plan at a press conference Monday where the Old Town Community Association provided an update on actions the group asked the city to take to make the neighborhood safer and more business friendly.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Ninth Avenue campers have until July 8

Homeless people camping in their cars on Ninth Avenue between Jackson Street and Pacific Boulevard in Albany can still do so, but not for much longer. The neighbors and the city council want them gone. People have been camping there because of the proximity of the Albany Helping Hands homeless...
ALBANY, NY
KDRV

Army Corps adjusts Columbia River for atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says today federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several Pacific Northwest dams. It says the changes come from a late season atmospheric river that started Thursday as, "Significant amounts of rainfall have fallen across the Columbia River Basin filling reservoirs and rivers."
MILITARY
kptv.com

Officials stress safety on water with levels climbing

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - On Sunday, firefighters were at the Cowlitz Tribal Safety Fair talking to families and their kids about primarily river safety. The event comes just a day after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and other first responders rescued a dad and his two daughters after their boat capsized in the Lewis River on Saturday.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Portland is seeing its wettest April, May and early June on record

It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
WWEEK

On One Side of a Swollen River, Portland Hosts the Rose Parade. On the Other, a March Against Guns.

Portland events on Saturday showed a city returning to normal—and how far we still have to travel. A summer rainstorm eased on May 11 long enough for the resumption of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade. The first Rose Parade that Portland has seen since the pandemic descended, it featured marching bands, colorful floats, and Bill Schonely, the recently retired eminence of Blazers broadcasting.
kptv.com

March for Our Lives rally held in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Demonstrators came out and marched at the Capitol Building in Salem demanding action on gun control. “We need to change. We need background checks, we need to raise the age to purchase a gun, we need licenses to own a gun and we need to ban assault rifles,” Paisley Torres, the organizer of the march, said.
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

She & Him: 15 years and still cruising along

The pairing has been playing indie folk and has a new album coming out, featuring Brian Wilson favorites.It's not always just a cliche: Many Southern Californians really do like the surf, sand and sun, and the sounds of The Beach Boys. Even as cool as indie folk duo She & Him is, Zooey Deschanel — the she — and M. Ward — the him — grew up liking the music of The Beach Boys, and words penned by co-founder Brian Wilson. Deschanel is a Los Angeles native, and Ward is from Glendale, California. "We're both fans of The Beach Boys...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Chemeketa to expand Upward Bound

Chemeketa Community College awarded $4.7 million to help low-income, potential first generation college students access higher educationSALEM — The U.S. Department of Education announced that Chemeketa Community College will receive three federal Upward Bound grants of $4,707,520 to help more low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn degrees to prepare for and enroll in college. Two new Upward Bound grants will enable the program to expand services to five new high schools in Chemeketa's service district: Stayton, Cascade, North Marion, Gervais, and Santiam high schools. Chemeketa's current Upward Bound programs will be expanded...
SALEM, OR
Reason.com

Portland Legalized 'Missing Middle' Housing. Now It's Trying to Make It Easy to Build.

Oregon was the first state in the nation to end single-family-only zoning. Now its largest city is trying to make that reform stick. This month, the Portland City Council unanimously approved a long list of seemingly technical zoning tweaks that ease the city's rules on construction of "missing middle" housing types like townhomes, fourplexes, and cottage clusters.
KXL

Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Sunday: Slug of moisture drenches Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will start with showers around Portland and most cities south. It will be more of a steady rain to start the morning than showers. The showers will show up late morning and into the afternoon. Futurecast shows that slug of moisture moving through the...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, OR

