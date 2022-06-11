KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 11, 2022

It was not that long ago that Hillsboro had very few if any food carts. In the past, we have all seen food trucks cruising construction sites or parking lots but they have always been transient. It was not until Carts on Main set up their food cart pod on Main Street a couple of years ago that Hillsboro had an option for this type of food. Now the City seems to be coming alive with individual carts and some more elaborate plans for “Pods” where multiple food options are going to pop up. This is food lovers excited about the options they will have to try more and more types of food.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO