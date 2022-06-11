KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 11, 2022

Chemeketa Community College awarded $4.7 million to help low-income, potential first generation college students access higher educationSALEM — The U.S. Department of Education announced that Chemeketa Community College will receive three federal Upward Bound grants of $4,707,520 to help more low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn degrees to prepare for and enroll in college. Two new Upward Bound grants will enable the program to expand services to five new high schools in Chemeketa's service district: Stayton, Cascade, North Marion, Gervais, and Santiam high schools. Chemeketa's current Upward Bound programs will be expanded...
