Law

New York's lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general's lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is no mere “witch hunt,” a New York judge ruled Friday in dismissing the gun rights advocacy group's claims that the case is a political vendetta. Manhattan Judge Joel M. Cohen's...

cityreviewnr.com

State introduces 10 gun restriction bills

Governor Kathy Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday that 10 bills have been introduced in both the Assembly and Senate that would tighten New York’s gun laws, close loopholes and directly address the gaps in our laws exposed by the horrific shootings in Buffalo, Texas, and around the country. The bills would: require information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes; make threatening mass harm a crime; require microstamping for new guns; increase accountability for social media platforms; eliminate grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices; prohibit the purchase of body armor for anyone who is not engaged in an eligible profession; strengthen the Red Flag law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and other measures; require that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle; and close the “any other weapon” loophole.
POLITICS
nypressnews.com

In GOP bid for N.Y. governor, Andrew Giuliani attempts to emerge from his father’s long shadow

This is the first in a four-part series examining the major candidates running in New York’s Republican primary for governor. Primary Day is June 28. On a recent spring day, just steps from New York’s City Hall, Andrew Giuliani stood with his father, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, inveighing about crime and the district attorneys elected to prosecute criminals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas Supports New York State's Enhanced Gun Laws

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas backs New York State's enhanced gun legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week in the wake of recent mass shootings nationwide. The new legislation included changes regarding the purchase of AR-15 rifles, as well as strengthening the state's Red Flag Law. In a recent interview with WDOE News, Rosas said that while he doesn't agree with some of the changes made, he feels that "tweaking" the gun laws is a good thing overall...
DUNKIRK, NY
State
Texas State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Oneida Dispatch

Local law enforcement react to June 6 state gun laws

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement is reacting to new gun legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on June 6. The ten laws were spurred after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas last month. State lawmakers considered the laws to be sweeping in their effect on gun violence in the state.
ONEIDA, NY
iheart.com

Republican Candidates in Race For NY Governor Holding Debate Monday Night

Four Republican candidates who are hoping to become New York's next governor will be taking part in a debate Monday night. Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and businessman Harry Wilson are going to discuss key issues during the debate which is being hosted by WCBS-TV in New York City. According to the New York Post, polls show Giuliani and Zeldin are locked in a close battle to secure their party's nomination. Primary day is set for Tuesday, June 28th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Appellate court tosses Assembly maps

Weeks before New Yorkers get set to vote in State Assembly primary elections, state appellate court judges tossed the recently redrawn Assembly lines, possibly confirming that the upcoming election and the November general election will be the first and last times the districts are used. The Appellate Division, First Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Syracuse.com

NY Attorney General shuts down Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning has been banned from owning or managing residential properties in New York state. That action is part of a settlement of a lawsuit by NY Attorney General Letitia James against landlord John Kiggins and his company Endzone Properties Inc., who were accused of repeatedly violating lead paint laws.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Can Your Landlord Legally Evict You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
LAW
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Appellate judge tosses state Assembly maps

The New York State Assembly maps adopted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in February are void, according to a state Appellate Court ruling on Friday. The now-tossed Assembly district lines will remain in place for the June 28 primary and the Nov. 8 general...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

New York sends out $1,050 tax rebates early

New York has started mailing out stimulus checks early. While New York's state government was not expected to send out its stimulus checks or property tax relief before fall 2022, eligible residents could see checks up to $1,050 in the near future. Eligibility for the tax rebate is dependent on...
edglentoday.com

Voter Integrity Is A Hot Button Topic For Spain, Hackler and Walters

ALTON – Republicans Joe Hackler, a candidate for 112th district state representative, Ryan Spain, a House representative for the 73rd District, and Madison County Clerk candidate Mike Walters were interviewed prior to a voter reform discussion in O’Fallon late last week. The three were each supportive of some...
O'FALLON, IL
edglentoday.com

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's attorney general has asked the state's highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a https://apnews.com/1f6c423725dee1f3bc865c6526afa2ee">federal judge's rejection of their challenge to the state’s lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals...
OKLAHOMA STATE

