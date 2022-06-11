Family says dog was stolen from Reynoldsburg PetSmart, later found dead on road

Pickaway – A theft occured over the weekend and now police are investigating the crime. According to the Circleville police department, they responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Sunday at 2:42 am, when they arrived they found that the building was secure. A manager from Rural King reported that a padlock appeared to be cut off and reported that a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower had been stolen.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County judge set bond at $50,000 in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Columbus mall on Sunday. 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr. was arraigned in municipal court Monday morning on a murder charge for the death of 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and another man is arrested and charged with murder after a shooting inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing Sunday afternoon. Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert said dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting inside Sole Stop just after 2:40 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was injured overnight Sunday after an unknown suspect fired several shots towards a group of people in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that a 28-year-old man was standing in a parking lot at the intersection of E. 5th Avenue and Summit St. at 3:09 a.m. when […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are focusing on a north Columbus armed robbery for its “Crime of the Week” in which five suspects held people, including an infant, at gunpoint before stealing numerous items. According to police, five people entered a retail store in the 1900 block of Morse Rd. on […]
COLUMBUS — One person is dead after a shooting at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing Sunday afternoon. According to our news partners at WBNS, police received a call just after 2:40 p.m. of shots being fired inside Sole Stop. Officers found a man inside the shoe store who was...
MIAMISBURG — Police are investigating reports of a robbery outside of a Miamisburg bank on Monday. Police responded to the Farmers & Merchants Bank just after 9:40 a.m. on reports of at least one customer being robbed outside of the bank, according to an incident report. In a 911...
Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in FaceSCDN Graphics Department. A man in Ohio entered into a shootout with police after shooting another driver in the face. The shooting occurred in Liberty Township, and the victim was apparently in shock as he acted as though nothing was wrong despite bleeding significantly from his wound.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said one person was killed and three others were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash late Saturday night on the south side. Police said the crash happened just before 11:20 p.m. Saturday near State Route 104 east and mile marker 95. According to police,...
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night. Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the […]
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash involving a box truck in Bearfield Township, Perry County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Nancy J. Butcher, 76, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said Butcher was driving a 2008 Honda Fit south on Tatmans […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for the shooting deaths of two men in Galloway two weeks ago. 22-year-old Mason Westley Thompson Bray was arrested Friday and was charged with two counts of aggravated murder. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 23-year-old man charged in the homicide of a 64-year-old man in North Linden last month is set to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday. John Rash is charged with reckless homicide and possession of drugs in connection to the shooting death of William Caslin.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the shooting deaths of two men in Galloway two weeks ago. Mason Bray was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza and 21-year-old Francisco Rodriguez. On...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was pulled from a pond at an apartment complex in west Columbus Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Battalion Chief Steve Geitter told 10TV that a car was reportedly in the water in the 5400 block of Arbrook at Brookview at Templeton Crossing apartments just before 7:30 p.m.
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies arrested a man Wednesday accused of fatally shooting his nephew at a home in Licking County. Dorrian Brown is charged with one count of murder and an unclassified felony in connection to the death of Delmar Berry. According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. Court records indicate that Jonathan Myers, 21, of Columbus’ Northland area, changed his plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.
