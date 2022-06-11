Family says dog was stolen from Reynoldsburg PetSmart, later found dead on road

Pickaway – A theft occured over the weekend and now police are investigating the crime. According to the Circleville police department, they responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Sunday at 2:42 am, when they arrived they found that the building was secure. A manager from Rural King reported that a padlock appeared to be cut off and reported that a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower had been stolen.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO