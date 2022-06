Those accustomed to using Highway 57 to get to I-43 in northern Ozaukee County can expect some travel restrictions and some detours over the next several weeks. Full closures on 57 will be limited mostly to the overnight hours now through Friday, June 17, with northbound lanes between I-43 and Ozaukee County Highway “W” closed between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., and southbound closures from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. to allow for morning commuters. Traffic will be detoured along County Highway “W” and State Highway 33.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO