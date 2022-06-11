Weston Carp Festival returns after 21 year hiatus

WESTON, W.Va – The Weston Carp Festival returns June 10 through June 11 with the tournament weigh-in at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Weston Town Hub.

After a hiatus that has lasted since 2001, downtown Weston’s largest festival will once again bring in guests from across the state and beyond for a fun weekend of fishing in the West Fork River.

Weston Carp Festival

Fishing began for those with a fishing license at 6 p.m. today. If you are fishing without a license, you can wait until midnight when West Virginia’s annual Free Fishing Weekend begins, allowing residents and non-residents to fish on the second Saturday and Sunday of June without purchasing a fishing license.

Entry is $5 for adults and free for children 15 and under as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Registration to fish will be held from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. tomorrow with fishing ending at 4 p.m. when weigh-in for the heaviest and still alive carp begins.

Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. The grand-prize winner will receive a lifetime hunting and fishing membership or the same value in cash with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd runner-ups, for children and adults, winning tours to the Allegheny Asylum.

Along with the fishing tournament, the town will also be having a Marble Shoot-Off and Cruize-In Car Show featuring craft vendors, food trucks and activities with the Second Saturday Street Fair.

Connie Riffle, City of Weston’s Board of Parks and Recreation

Connie Riffle, a member the City of Weston’s Board of Parks and Recreation, the people hosting the event, said she looks forward to seeing the community enjoy fishing on the river with family and friends once again like old times.

“I know in the past they had thousands of people that came for event and as we’re starting back, we’re hoping to grow. Grow it back to what it was, because it was a big event here in Weston,” said Riffle.

The Second Saturday Street Fair will continue to be held every second Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on First Street and Main Avenue featuring “food, music, and fun.” Free parking is available throughout downtown and in the city parking lots.

