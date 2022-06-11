BRHS Class of 2022 Graduation I

Hello everyone, my name is Jaelyn Crocker and I am a proud soon to be graduate of the Class of 2022. If you have ever been to the Boothbay area, you most likely have met someone I am related to. I am a Crocker on my father’s side and a Carbone on my mother’s side, which are two names in our region that cannot seem to leave the peninsula ... or in some cases the school. I was lucky to grow up within driving distance of my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, my cousins, and all of the weird “we know we are related but not quite sure how” situations.
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other photos between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough, Maine is serving a summer internship with the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper. She is a rising senior at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine who will graduate next spring with a business communications degree. “From there I hope to be in the TV news industry working as...
The 2022 season at Wiscasset Speedway rolled on this past Saturday with a full Group #2 program. The lineup included the 88.5FM Modifieds, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, T&L Automotive Roadrunners and the Portland Glass Strictly Streets. The night was sponsored by Mainely Karting and...
If you are reading this column early, note that on Tuesday, June 14, the polls at the Southport Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to vote in the primary election. Our sixth grade students at the Southport Central School will graduate on Friday, June 17,...
Jean Wellington Slayton, 95, died Dec. 13, 2021 at her home in Boothbay Harbor. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba’s in Boothbay Harbor. There will be a celebration reception at Ocean Point Casino from 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences...
Photo / Fred Field The Bankery & Skowhegan Fleuriste is an artisanal bakery, cake shop and florist in a 19th century bank building. Photo / Fred Field Nathan Pooler, left, and Benjamin Wehry prepare the clay-based inner core of an oven at Maine Wood Heat Co.
When I was nine years old, my 4 siblings and I packed up into my dad’s 1985 Airstream and made our move from Orlando, Florida to Southport, Maine. The ride consisted of no air conditioning, an engine fire, two popped tires on the highway, and a lost cat. Not to mention the multitude of emotions that come with moving across the country. Family bonding! After four long days, and my mom begging to rent a car, we made it. Even after we all moved in, and found the missing cat, I didn’t feel at home. The adjustment was hard. In fact, I complained so much about wanting to move back that Aggie who was born in Maine (and luckily missed the RV ride) would also ask to go back to Florida. My parents even got me an emotional support dog for Christmas that year to try make me feel better. Thanks, mom and dad.
Ray and Shelly Sirois recently completed America’s Great Loop aboard M/V Shellerina a 39-foot trawlerstyle power boat. They will be cruising in the Boothbay area between now and early August. For Shelly and Ray, “America’s Great Loop” was a 5,500-mile loop that included the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Hudson...
As you all know by now, Post 36 is under new leadership. I am looking forward to working with Commander Robin Ford and her team as we continue to meet our mission of serving our veterans, community, children and youth. If you are a veteran and haven’t joined the Post, please consider doing that. Membership is important, whether you have time to be an active part of the post or by your financial support, to continue to accomplish our goals.
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People from all over Hancock County and beyond celebrated Pride Fest on Sunday. It was a free family event at Knowlton Park. Those in attendance enjoyed live music, games, and food provided by local vendors. Volunteers say overwhelming support from the community did not go unnoticed...
That’s right, racing fans, it’s time to rev up your motors! Maine’s 2022 lobster boat racing season kicks off right here in Boothbay Harbor with the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races on Saturday, June 18. If you’re a boat captain, signup is at Brown’s Wharf at...
The next time you book your staycation, think of The Lincoln Hotel. The Lincoln Hotel is set to open this September and will be located in downtown Biddeford. After being a mill in the community since the 1850s, the space has been reimagined into a luxury hotel. Here’s what to...
EDGECOMB — While performing routine water quality monitoring on June 2, 2022 Midcoast Conservancy’s Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease observed what appeared to be cyanobacteria aggregates near the Bunker Hill Boat Launch. Upon further investigation in the following days and in collaboration with scientists from the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, cyanobacteria aggregates were documented throughout the entire lake – the South Arm, Muscongus Bay, and Great Bay.
“Summer with the Past, Discovering 18th and 19th Century Art, Crafts and History” is again offered by the Lincoln County Historical Association (LCHA) for children ages 7 through 11. The program includes a week in July at the Chapman-Hall House, which has been filled, but registrations are still being accepted for the week of Aug. 8-12 at the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.
GORHAM(WGME)-- Even with a national bike shortage, the Maine Bicycle Coalition sold dozens of bikes through their annual Great Maine Bike Swap. On Saturday folks who no longer wanted their bikes sold them to the group. They restored and repaired them to be resold Sunday afternoon at USM in Gorham.
Aspiring and experienced nature writers are invited to join Whitefield author Andrea Lani for a reading from her book “Uphill Both Ways: Hiking toward Happiness on the Colorado Trail” and a nature writing workshop at Hidden Valley Nature Center on Saturday, June 18 from 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the parking area at 1:00 and walk the half-mile to the Barn, practicing clearing their minds and opening their senses along the way. At the Barn, the group will seek inspiration in the natural world through exercises designed to hone observation skills, sharpen senses, and deepen one’s relationship with nature.
On June 5, 2022, Melinda Sue Allen, loving mother and dear friend to many, passed away at age 54. She lived in Waldoboro, Maine. Melinda and was born Dec. 3, 1967 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Lynne Allen. She took joy in her four daughters, Brianna Allen, Savanna Miller, Dakota...
Nothing like a road trip to Bangor to see an exciting concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Over the many years, we have seen some of the biggest names in country music, rock and pop perform on the waterfront. Now, we’ll see the shows like never before with a huge overhaul of the seating, concessions, bathrooms, better access to the events, video screens and more.
As we announced last week, Richard Plunkett is bringing his Yellow Brick Road Show to the Center on Wednesday, June 22. Plunkett, who is known as the Wizard of Odds and Ends, has been in the antique business for more than 60 years and his shop is located in Alna. He has restored more than six historic properties and is a painter and published author. He is actively involved in preservation groups in New Jersey, Maine, and nationally with special emphasis on Victoriana.
