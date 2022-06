Santa Fe military veterans got some of the wind taken out of their sails when the city announced banners honoring veterans must come down from light poles on Cerrillos Road. But the controversy may not end there, with the program’s leaders and a city councilor expressing anger at the way the city has handled the Hometown Heroes program, started in 2019 as a way to showcase the sacrifices Santa Fe veterans have made for their country.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO