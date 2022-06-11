After 10 years, Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera is a lot better than the unknown | Giannotto

Hard as he tried, Michael Heisley couldn’t avoid a few foreboding words the day he sold the Memphis Grizzlies.

“We can’t make someone stay here forever,” he was quoted as saying on June 11, 2012.

But we can at least make him stay here for a decade. And counting.

Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of when news broke that Robert Pera had agreed to purchase the Grizzlies for $377 million. It was a good investment. The franchise, despite being the least valuable in the NBA, is currently worth $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Back in 2012, Pera was a relatively unknown 34-year-old who Forbes had just hailed as Silicon Valley’s newest billionaire. Today, he is a relatively unknown 44-year-old who Forbes recently hailed as one of the 10 richest owners in all of sports.

Pera has been an adequate steward of the city’s only major professional team, with initial growing pains followed by some increasingly positive trends and returns of late.

“I look forward to getting to know the Memphis community,” Pera said in a statement exactly 10 years ago, and if that’s the case, he has largely done so privately and from afar.

He’s rarely in Memphis and his public appearances and comments have been few and far between, especially in recent years. Fairly or not, it leads to speculation about his plans for the future.

Because Heisley was right, of course. You can’t make someone stay here forever.

So in commemorating Pera’s arrival as a figure of great importance to this city, it’s perhaps worth noting that the next 10 years will be what define his ownership because of Ja Morant’s arrival and the future of FedExForum.

Pera’s first 10 years featured five head coaches in the first eight seasons, drama within the front office and ownership groups, the only Western Conference Finals appearance in team history, the Rudy Gay trade, the Chandler Parsons debacle, and the dismantling of the Grit and Grind era. It got a little rocky for a minute and, when he challenged Tony Allen to a game of one-on-one, it was a little awkward, too.

But over the past few years, coinciding in part with the buyout of his former partners at a valuation of $1.3 billion in 2018, Pera figured it out. Even if “it” is hard to decipher because he hasn’t sat for an interview about the Grizzlies since then.

Pera boldly promoted Kleiman to be a 30-year-old general manager three years ago (after botching the announcement that he had fired former coach J.B. Bickerstaff and demoted general manager Chris Wallace), and then let Kleiman go to work.

Though the luck of the NBA Draft lottery led the Grizzlies to pick Morant, it was Kleiman and his front office that hired coach Taylor Jenkins, drafted Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams, and put together this enthralling and engaging Grizzlies nucleus that took the NBA by storm this season.

This version of the Grizzlies, with Morant emerging as the franchise’s first superstar, could win an NBA title. It may also need to be a luxury tax team for the first time in order to keep the group together long-term. Early indications from Kleiman are that Pera is ready to spend for a contender.

The FedExForum lease, meanwhile, is up in 2029. The city is already preparing its coffers for the inevitability that it will have to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars for renovations to make sure the Grizzlies remain here, much like Minneapolis and Indianapolis had to do for their NBA franchises.

The approach taken by the Grizzlies in recent negotiations over a shortfall in the team’s current lease suggests Pera wants to work with the city. He has never expressed a desire to move from Memphis, and team officials have forcefully (but privately) pushed back at any notion of that.

But much like 10 years ago when there were fears Pera might move the team, he could allay them quickly.

In 2012, Pera brought on a group of local partners to help finance the deal to take over the team and agreed to provisions that, among other things, gave those local owners the right of first refusal if he were ever to sell or move the team.

Those provisions run out in 2027.

So Pera could extend the lease right now. Back up his silence about relocation with a signature. It’s that easy.

It might eliminate some of his leverage with Memphis. It’s not necessarily in his best interests, either. But Pera is so rich these days, you wonder if it even matters to him that he could probably make more money in a bigger market.

It’s those unknowns surrounding Pera that represent perhaps his greatest achievement as owner.

His detachment from Memphis was once seen as a flaw, as a sign that he would one day want to leave town.

After all this time, though, everybody is just kind of used to him.

After all this time, it might actually be his best asset as owner.

After all this time, he seems a lot better than the unknown.

We hardly know more about Pera today than we did 10 years ago, other than for 10 years now he has been committed to keeping the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Here’s to many more.

