Rays hoping a short rest gets Mike Zunino back in the swing

MINNEAPOLIS — Something has been wrong for a while with Mike Zunino, as his work behind and at the plate has shown at times.

The issue is in his left shoulder and bicep, causing tingling, among other things. Without specifying a cause beyond inflammation, the Rays decided the best plan would be rest.

So Friday they placed their All-Star catcher on the 10-day injured list with hopes for a return after a minimal stay. Rene Pinto was called up from Triple-A and will share time behind the plate with Francisco Mejia.

“Just something (Zunino) has been trying to manage for a while,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It got to a point where it’s affecting everything a little bit. Even catching. Definitely swinging. We feel like we want to calm it down and hopefully it’s a shorter stint.”

Zunino, 31, had a career year in 2021, hitting 33 homers in 375 plate appearances (8.8 percent) while driving in 62 runs, hitting .216, posting an .860 OPS.

So far this season, he has hit five homers in 123 plate appearances (4.1 percent), driving in 16 runs, hitting .148 and posting a .499 OPS, while striking out at a slightly higher rate (37.4 percent of plate appearances compared to 35.2 percent).

Cash said the shoulder/arm has been bothering Zunino for about a month, and rest in two- or three-day segments hasn’t helped. (That also explains why Pinto was added to the taxi squad and brought to Texas during the last road trip.)

“It was affecting being able to do his (pre-game hitting) routine,” Cash said. “It was affecting, naturally, catching up to 98 mph (pitches) at times. This guy hit 30 homers. So I’m glad we’re doing this. And I hope he and we are better for it soon.”

Pinto, 25, homered in his April 26 debut and hit .200 over five games while playing solid defense in filling in when Mejia was sidelined due to COVID-19. After going back to Triple-A Durham, he hit .264 with six homers, 16 RBIs and a .916 OPS in 23 games.

“I think we’re going to try to work hard to balance it out between Rene and Frankie,” Cash said. “Rene has done some really good things down there (at Durham). He’s caught well, he’s hit the ball well, so this is an opportunity for him to get some reps.”

World of Baz

Shane Baz is more than ready for his first start of the season Saturday. The 22-year-old right-hander, who debuted in September, said he feels completely recovered from the March 21 surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, is fully rested after making the last of four rehab starts for Durham on Sunday, and is typically confident in his abilities and the Rays’ game plan against a lineup of mostly unfamiliar hitters.

Plus, for emotional support, his father, Raj, is flying in from their Houston-area home. “It’s always good having him here for the games,” Baz said. “Just seeing a family member before the game just makes it a little more fun.” The Rays will have to drop a reliever to add Baz to the active roster.

Miscellany

The Twins went into Friday’s game undecided on a starter for Saturday. … Second baseman Brandon Lowe, out since mid-May with low back discomfort, did his first baseball activities Friday, taking “dry swings” — meaning no ball — with a lighter fungo bat, then his regular bat. ... In Thursday’s 2-1 win, the Rays did not have a plate appearance with a runner in scoring position.

