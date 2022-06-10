ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays hoping a short rest gets Mike Zunino back in the swing

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmmeQ_0g7PsZIn00
Mike Zunino's production at the plate is definitely down this year, so the Rays hope his stint on the injured list corrects a few things. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

MINNEAPOLIS — Something has been wrong for a while with Mike Zunino, as his work behind and at the plate has shown at times.

The issue is in his left shoulder and bicep, causing tingling, among other things. Without specifying a cause beyond inflammation, the Rays decided the best plan would be rest.

So Friday they placed their All-Star catcher on the 10-day injured list with hopes for a return after a minimal stay. Rene Pinto was called up from Triple-A and will share time behind the plate with Francisco Mejia.

“Just something (Zunino) has been trying to manage for a while,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It got to a point where it’s affecting everything a little bit. Even catching. Definitely swinging. We feel like we want to calm it down and hopefully it’s a shorter stint.”

Zunino, 31, had a career year in 2021, hitting 33 homers in 375 plate appearances (8.8 percent) while driving in 62 runs, hitting .216, posting an .860 OPS.

So far this season, he has hit five homers in 123 plate appearances (4.1 percent), driving in 16 runs, hitting .148 and posting a .499 OPS, while striking out at a slightly higher rate (37.4 percent of plate appearances compared to 35.2 percent).

Cash said the shoulder/arm has been bothering Zunino for about a month, and rest in two- or three-day segments hasn’t helped. (That also explains why Pinto was added to the taxi squad and brought to Texas during the last road trip.)

“It was affecting being able to do his (pre-game hitting) routine,” Cash said. “It was affecting, naturally, catching up to 98 mph (pitches) at times. This guy hit 30 homers. So I’m glad we’re doing this. And I hope he and we are better for it soon.”

Pinto, 25, homered in his April 26 debut and hit .200 over five games while playing solid defense in filling in when Mejia was sidelined due to COVID-19. After going back to Triple-A Durham, he hit .264 with six homers, 16 RBIs and a .916 OPS in 23 games.

“I think we’re going to try to work hard to balance it out between Rene and Frankie,” Cash said. “Rene has done some really good things down there (at Durham). He’s caught well, he’s hit the ball well, so this is an opportunity for him to get some reps.”

World of Baz

Shane Baz is more than ready for his first start of the season Saturday. The 22-year-old right-hander, who debuted in September, said he feels completely recovered from the March 21 surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, is fully rested after making the last of four rehab starts for Durham on Sunday, and is typically confident in his abilities and the Rays’ game plan against a lineup of mostly unfamiliar hitters.

Plus, for emotional support, his father, Raj, is flying in from their Houston-area home. “It’s always good having him here for the games,” Baz said. “Just seeing a family member before the game just makes it a little more fun.” The Rays will have to drop a reliever to add Baz to the active roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0g7PsZIn00

Miscellany

The Twins went into Friday’s game undecided on a starter for Saturday. … Second baseman Brandon Lowe, out since mid-May with low back discomfort, did his first baseball activities Friday, taking “dry swings” — meaning no ball — with a lighter fungo bat, then his regular bat. ... In Thursday’s 2-1 win, the Rays did not have a plate appearance with a runner in scoring position.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Mike Zunino
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect identified in Brandon mall shooting

BRANDON — The man suspected in a shooting at the Westfield Brandon mall has been identified. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Quran Deandre Johnson, 19. Johnson faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRANDON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning fan knocked out in viral video of sucker punch from Rangers fan

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Lightning left Madison Square Garden victorious Thursday night after beating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. But the victory was short-lived for one unlucky Lightning fan who was knocked out cold when an angry Rangers fan leaving the famed New York City arena suddenly turned and sucker punched him in the face.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Body found floating in Hillsborough River

Tampa police say they are investigating after a body was found floating in the Hillsborough River on Saturday. Officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday to an area near Florida Avenue and River Shore Drive. The body of a male was pulled from the water, according to the Tampa Police Department.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

News flash! Donald Trump lost the 2020 election | Column

After his supporters march on the U.S. Capitol chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” after they breach police barricades, after they smash windows and climb through, after they chant “Hang Mike Pence” and erect a gallows for that purpose, after one of them yells, “White power!” after police are beaten and sprayed and left pleading for backup, after congressional aides flee for their lives, after the proud old American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power has been laid waste forever in an unprecedented bacchanal of carnage. After all that, the voice of Donald Trump is heard in an interview given five days later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect arrested in Westfield Brandon shooting

Deputies have arrested a man they suspect injured one person during a Friday shooting outside the Westfield Brandon mall. Quran Deandre Johnson, 19, was arrested Saturday while operating a stolen vehicle, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. He faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery.
BRANDON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pay attention to Gov. DeSantis’ woeful vaccine record | Letters

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after $27M fine threat from DeSantis administration | June 3. As a leader, our governor was quick to down play the pandemic while the medical/science experts were figuring it out on the fly. He pushed unproven methods that don’t work. I wonder how many people in Florida died because they didn’t get a vaccine based primarily on the direction of our governor. These are actual deaths that occurred when the people most likely would have survived if they had been vaccinated, but they didn’t do it because of what they heard our governor say. His focus on critical race theory, voter suppression, transgender discrimination and punishing those who speak out when they don’t agree with him are a red flag for me. If you want a real leader, be careful whom you vote for. There’s a lot more at stake than worrying about who’s using the public bathroom.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy