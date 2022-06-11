ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WATCH: Steph Curry On Fire And Talking Trash

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGyEG_0g7PsYQ400

Steph Curry had a great start to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the TD Garden.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Steph Curry had a fantastic first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and he played the entire quarter and had 12 points.

Late in the first quarter, after hitting another three-pointer, the two-time MVP was fired up and had some words to say.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won the NBA Championship three times over that span.

Currently, they trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3 on Wednesday night by a score of 116-100.

If they can win Game 4, they will return home for Game 5 on Monday with the series tied up at 2-2.

Curry has 19-points at halftime, which is the most of anyone in the game.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 3

Related
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephen Curry#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Golden State Warriors#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Mvp#The Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the NBA Draft will also take place at the end of the month. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Shareef O'Neal has workouts coming up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards (he's also already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks).
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Steve Kerr Explains Why He Benched Draymond Green In Game 4

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a tough decision in the fourth quarter of Game 4, benching Draymond Green in favor of Kevon Looney. Green has been such a key contributor for the Warriors over the past several years. However, he has really struggled to perform against the Celtics. During...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaq Has Message For Steph Curry: NBA World Reacts

Shaquille O'Neal is confident that his early-2000s Lakers could've easily handled this generation's dynastic Golden State Warriors. Speaking to Frank Caliendo on the comedian's podcast, Shaq explained that Steph Curry wouldn't be able to get those shots off after the Lakers roughed him up a bit. Saying, “We would’ve let...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Sounds Off On The Boston Celtics, Calls Them Cheats: "No Heat In The Winter, No Air Conditioning In June... I Don't Even Call It An Arena, It Was A Barn And They're Still Up To Those Old Tricks."

James Worthy is one of the most iconic Lakers of all time. "Big Game James" was instrumental to the Lakers winning 3 of their 5 titles during the Showtime Era. As such, Worthy enjoyed quite the rivalry with the Boston Celtics of that era, and it would seem that his dislike for the storied franchise runs deep to this day, as it does for some of the things about today's era of basketball.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy