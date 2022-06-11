Hundreds gather in Nashville to call for end to gun violence at March for Our Lives rally

Hundreds marched in cities across Tennessee and the country Saturday, advocating for stricter gun laws and an end to gun violence after recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York , and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Hundreds gathered in Public Square Park in Nashville before marching to the state Capitol Saturday morning, as part of a national day of action led by March for Our Lives , a movement formed after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida , that left 17 people dead.

With distant sounds of country music and the cheers of partygoers attending this weekend’s CMA Fest just blocks away, many of the speakers on the steps of the Metro Courthouse spoke directly to Republican lawmakers like Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee , and Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.

“We’re not coming for anyone’s guns, we’re not violating your Second Amendment rights. But we will be coming for you, Gov. Lee, since you refuse to even meet with your constituents to discuss gun reform,” said Carson Ferrara, a third-year student at Vanderbilt University and one of the organizers of Saturday's March for Our Lives rally .

Earlier this week, in response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Lee signed an executive order aimed at “enhancing school security" — but it didn’t mention guns.

“Get over yourself and do something feasible that will actually prevent gun deaths and gun violence. We will not stop until you do something realistic and helpful,” Ferrara added. “And if you don’t, we’ll vote you out.”

After Ferrara and others spoke, including Greta McClain, a former Metro Nashville police officer and founder of Silent No Longer Tennesse e who said schools are doing all they can to keep students safe while “weapons of war” are on the streets, the crowd took to the streets, chanting erupted “Vote them out” and “Do your job.”

‘School should be a safe place’

Many of the marchers were from families with young children and teachers who fear the impact gun violence could have, and in many cases is already having on the children in their lives.

Most educators agreed that schools should be safe places, but “[they’re] not, unfortunately,” said Heather Goodridge, a veteran educator in Nashville schools and a mother.

This fall, her son will start kindergarten and she thinks about him having to participate in active shooter drills.

“Lack of gun control is killing our kids, and it’s completely inappropriate for us to be choosing guns over kids. I feel a little overwhelmed by the whole thing so this is just a way of putting my feelings into action.”

Though opponents of tighter gun laws often argue that more gun laws won’t prevent criminals from breaking the law, Beverly Whalen-Schmeller, a school psychologist for Metro Nashville Public Schools, pointed out that many guns used in mass shootings were purchased legally.

“The guns that were used in the Texas massacre were bought legally. An absolute outrage. A teenager was able to buy a killing machine legally.”

Megan Gildewell, a fourth-grade teacher, said educators shouldn’t have to worry about being school security guards on top of all the other roles they take on.

She previously taught overseas and said she didn’t have to worry about a gunman coming into their school.

“Doors were open all the time, and no one had a fear of someone walking in,” Gildewell said. “Now, I have kids asking me what do I do if someone breaks in. ‘Do we throw things? Do we hide? We’re on the second floor, how do we escape?’ It’s heartbreaking.”

For Kelly Ann Graff, who will teach eighth grade next year at Thurgood Marshall Middle School, it’s not just school shootings, but the effects gun violence have on her children and families in and outside of school.

“It’s about addressing the root causes of gun violence in our communities and making sure [families] are supported,” Graff said. ”That families have a way to get out of abusive homes. To get away from the violence and eventually stopping the violence in the first place.”

The impact of gun violence

Abede Dasilva knows firsthand the impact of gun violence.

He and his brother, Akilah Dasilva, were at a Waffle House in Antioch in 2018 when a gunman walked in and started shooting.

Abede Dasilva held his brother and watched as he died .

“There is a psychological pain and trauma that comes from experiencing such a traumatic experience that stays with survivors,” Abede Dasilva told the crowd Saturday.

“I’m living with the trauma and still asking where my brother is… Every crowd, every event, every shooting, you relieve that moment that is now a reality.”

After Akilah Dasilva was killed , their family launched a foundatio n in his name aimed at raising awareness about youth gun violence.

Abede Dasilva said it's frustrating to still be calling on lawmakers to make a change.

“It’s the same thing again. They speak about it for a while and then they go back to normal. It doesn’t need to be normalized. We need to shed light on it. It doesn't need to keep happening,” Abede Dasilva said, his young daughter in his arms.

“These lives are more important than politics.”

McClain, the former Metro Nashville police officer, said politicians need to have the courage to accept “common-sense gun laws.”

She said with gun violence on the rise across the country, communities need to come together and have conversations about how to reduce violence.

Her organization, which was launched to raise awareness about issues like sexual harassment within the police department, is hosting a community event next month to talk about issues like violent crime, sexual assault, and other “quality of life issues.”

“Hopefully we can get some good ideas from community members and from nonprofit and city leaders to help address it,” she said.

For now, Tennessee lawmakers are unlikely to take up gun control laws. Lee’s administration has remained uninterested in bringing lawmakers together for a special session to address gun control.

Meghan Mangrum covers education for the USA TODAY Network — Tennessee.

Nicole Hester is a photojournalist for the USA TODAY Network — Tennessee. Reporter Kenya Anderson

