GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you’ve likely noticed over the past three weeks, Sarah Thomsen hasn’t been on the anchor desk or reporting in the field for Action 2 News. That’s because Sarah has been at home, and remains at home, recovering from a severe concussion she received in a car crash, a crash in which police cited the other driver for causing.

