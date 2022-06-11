ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Saw Jesus and didn't want to come back': Scott Meek remembered as deft guard, loving father

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnP7y_0g7PsHex00

Scott Meek was minutes away from getting off work. He was tired after picking up an extra shift.

"Please put your vest on," Lynette Grundberg, his significant other, said to him on the phone.

"I'm almost off," he replied.

Moments later, Meek, hired as private security at Frugal MacDoogal liquor store, found himself in a tussle with 40-year-old Randy Charles Levi.

Levi, according to police, had been in the store earlier attempting to shoplift. He fled, but returned and got into an argument with the manager, Meek's daughter, Abbey Corlew, said.

Meek stepped in to intervene. The two got into a physical fight and they fell, Meek backwards against the sloped parking lot pavement, and Levi on top of him, Corlew said.

"He never in a million years would allow anyone to disarm him," his daughter said. "But I think the slope of the lot was too much for him to navigate with his bad hip. It was a collection of circumstances no one could have predicted."

Levi, police said, pulled the trigger on Meek's own gun, killing him.

Paramedics tried to bring Meek back as they rushed him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"He was gone almost immediately," Corlew said. "I like to say he saw Jesus and he didn't want to come back."

He was 59.

Previous Coverage: Nashville police shoot man after Frugal MacDougal guard killed: What we know

Passion for protection

Protecting people was a passion for Meek.

A Joelton native, Meek grew up training in karate, earning his sixth-degree black belt in September. He taught for more than 30 years.

After three hip replacements and two car wreck-related spinal fusions, Meek was on the mend and training to compete again, Corlew said.

"He had very big dreams," she said. "And he'd achieve them. I have no doubt."

In the early 80s, Meek dove head first into private investigation and security, building a client list from celebrities and politicians to Olympic athletes. He worked large scale events around the country and taught other security professionals, and at times police officers.

Scott Meek: Frugal MacDoogal employees and supporters mourn fallen security guard

He kept every event pass from all his gigs.

"They could probably fill this wall," Corlew said, gesturing to the space in front of her. "He did everything a decorated officer did without being one. Anything you needed protected, directed, he did it."

His need to protect others never fell short and Corlew suspects that's part of the reason Levi was able to get the better of her dad.

"He was protecting someone else, the manager," she said. "He was concerned for the employee's safety rather than his own."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rI1ox_0g7PsHex00

'Some kind of wonderful'

Meek was a grandfather. He was a jokester. He was a lover of weird, old music and cardboard sci-fi movies. "You know," Corlew said, laughing, "the ones where the special effects are actually cardboard on strings."

"Oh, he'd watch stuff like that for hours," Grundberg added about Meek.

Corlew and Grunberg laughed a lot as they told stories about Meek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pM1a_0g7PsHex00

He was, after all, the "best worst driver," the way he weaved through traffic, blew  transmissions in four cars, but always reached destinations safely.

"Of the wrecks he's been in," Corlowe said, "none were his fault."

Meek taught his daughter how to make homemade pizza. They watched horror movies together, even though she was "way too young."

To honor her father, Corlew is going to do something Meek never did — get a tattoo. She circled a length of her exposed thigh, above the knee.

"I'm going to get a minimalist portrait tattoo of us together, then around it it'll have lyrics from that song he used to sing to me all the time growing up," Corlew said.

She paused. Took a deep breath and melodically talked out the lyrics to "Some kind of wonderful" by Grand Funk Railroad.

"Oh, my baby, she's alright. Oh, my baby's clean out of sight. Don't you know that she's? She's some kind of wonderful."

As Corlew sang, she bobbed her head to the lyrics.

Grunberg, meanwhile, is debating life without Meek.

He used to ask Grunberg what she would do without him.

"I've got to get stronger," she said, holding in tears. "He did everything for me."

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Saw Jesus and didn't want to come back': Scott Meek remembered as deft guard, loving father

Comments / 3

Related
WSMV

Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Keith made the announcement on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So...
NASHVILLE, TN
thebharatexpressnews.com

Stage Styles Coming Out of CMA Fest 2022

If you’re in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend, you know it’s CMA Fest (Country Music Association Fest). Nearly seventy thousand people from the United States and around the world have flocked to Music City to listen to their favorite artists and discover new ones. The thing about country music is that like most genres, there’s a culture that surrounds it. From food to fashion, there’s the community that makes them as strong as the music.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

2 killed in shooting at Antioch apartment

The 12South Community is taking part in the annual neighborhood walk for racial justice. Nashville Humane Association and Paws to Remember hosted a memorial for pets on Saturday. Cheatham County residents rebuild after tornado. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. It’s been six months since a tornado tore through Cheatham County....
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Jefferson Street Sound Summer Event Line-Up Brings Back Live Music Historic Street

NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Jefferson Street Sound Museum (JSSM) continues its preservation, education and amplification of Black music in Nashville with its dynamic roster of soulful music performances and programs for all ages. As a highly-regarded legend for music education, the museum is also home to a music production studio and rehearsal hall booked for major recording projects and mini showcases.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Jesus
Person
Meek
wnky.com

Country music star films music video in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The charm of a small town can’t be beat. Tim Dugger, country music star, sings about it in his music video ‘Heart of a Small Town’…which was filmed right here in Bowling Green. “When he threw out Bowling Green I said sure I’d love...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Private Security#Frugal Macdoogal#Joelton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WSMV

Drug deal ends in shooting on Sunday

The 12South Community is taking part in the annual neighborhood walk for racial justice. Nashville Humane Association and Paws to Remember hosted a memorial for pets on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Body recovered from Percy Priest Lake, identified as Murfeesboro man

UPDATE (6/11/22): The victim is identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency as 49-year-old Peter Ciesielski, of Murfreesboro. Ciesielski was reported missing on June 5. His unoccupied kayak has been found. ------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A body has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake tonight. Nashville's Office of Emergency Management...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy