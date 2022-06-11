ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Greg Maddux, Grassroots Baseball coming to Isotopes on Wednesday

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baseball hall of famer and four-time Cy Young award winner Greg Maddux is coming to Albuquerque. Maddux will be part of Grassroots Baseball Day at Isotopes Park on Wednesday, June 15 to help promote the new book Grassroots Baseball: Route 66 .

Maddux will throw out the first pitch prior to the game at approximately 6:27 p.m., and take part in a meet and greet and photo op with fans who have purchased the book.

Grassroots Baseball, co-founded by photographer Jean Fruth and former Baseball Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson, promotes and celebrates the amateur game world wide. The new edition focuses on the eight states along Route 66.

“Baseball is played the same all around the world, but it looks different in different places. That’s what this book is about. It’s a pictorial journey of what baseball looks like in urban cities versus small towns.”

The books highlights various aspects of baseball in the Land of Enchantment, and the chapter about New Mexico is written by Houston Astros third basemen and Albuquerque native Alex Bregman.

“Alex’s story is so rich about growing up, he had so many memories. He understands the balloon festival and the rattlesnake museum and all the things that connect Albuquerque and Route 66 and how important that history is. So he did a terrific job writing the essay.”

The book is available for purchase on both the Grassroots and Isotopes website, as well as at Isotopes Park.

