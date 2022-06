Velma E. Davis, formerly of 25th Street, Pottsville, died June 6, 2022, at Laurel Center, Hamburg, with her husband at her bedside. Born Oct. 1, 1933, in Schoentown (a hamlet of Port Carbon) she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Sabol. She was a graduate of Pottsville...

