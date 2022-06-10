Medford Pride event today for understanding tomorrow
By Jerry Howard
KDRV
4 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's gender diversity Pride celebration downtown welcomes people open to understanding and inclusion Saturday. The free event starts at noon and runs until 6pm at Pear Blossom Park. The goal of Medford Pride 2022 "is to celebrate the diversity of the local Queer community and the...
ASHLAND & KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Students at two Southern Oregon schools are taking a step past the pandemic as they get their diplomas this weekend. Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) and Southern Oregon University (SOU) are issuing degrees this weekend with in-person graduation ceremonies. They had been prevented during Oregon's social gathering restrictions most of the past two years.
Not too long from now our Nation will celebrate its Independence Day, 4th of July. Because of COVID-19 annual events around the Bay Area/South Coast have been curtailed the past two years. But not this year. According to the Event’s Calendar for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mill Casino/Hotel/RV Park at North Bend will once again host a Fireworks Show over the Coos Bay Estuary on the evening of the July 3rd, Sunday, beginning at 9:45 p.m. The following day, Monday, July 4th, the annual celebration in Mingus Park at Coos Bay takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A fishing pond, face painting, free swimming, clowns, entertainment, food and more. The evening will be capped by the City of Coos Bay Fireworks display on the Waterfront at dusk.
Grants Pass - A partnership with Rogue Community College gives students who are pursuing a degree in Fire Science or Emergency Medical Technology an opportunity to receive real-life firefighter training. Through a competitive process, students at RCC can apply to work in the Student Firefighter Program through Grants Pass Fire...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Hundreds Turn Out For Medford’s First Pride Celebration. Hundreds of people came out to Medford’s first pride event on June 11th. The...
One’s sense of powerlessness these days can stretch wide and deep, from Washington to Uvalde, around the world and back. By comparison, the struggles of a small citizen’s group in Southern Oregon to hold a reckless farmer accountable seem tiny. For those of us caught in the fray, though, they have been consuming.
The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men,” was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 90s in Southern California.
LookingGlass Brewery was established in it’s namesake Lookingglass, Oregon in 2015, then opened a taproom Winston, OR in April 2016. By 2019 they were expanding and installed a brand new 10bbl brewhouse in their new home in Winston. The following year they embarked on a complete overhaul of their 4,000 sq. ft. location built in 1978 to upgrade everything from electrical, to a new paint job, plumbing, and taproom.
COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
The U.S. Coast Guard is making it a family affair for the commanders in charge of two major Coast Guard stations along the Oregon coast. Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade during a ceremony Friday at the rescue station in Charleston.
A Roseburg man was cited Saturday after Roseburg Police say they received numerous calls of a man yelling obscenities while riding an electric assisted scooter, naked from the waist down. The incident allegedly happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday along Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. RPD reports that approximately five calls were...
MEDFORD, Ore. - The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Freeze Warning for much of the Klamath Basin and Lake County overnight tonight through 9:00 AM Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
The Coos Co. District Attorney is turning to the public for assistance in their investigation into the homicidal death of a 34-year old Coos Bay woman Saturday morning, June 11th. According to a news release from the DA, “We are still in need of the public’s assistance. In particular, we are still requesting that anyone who was traveling on Cape Arago Highway between the Sunset Market and the American Market (formerly known as the Lighthouse Market) between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday June 11, 2022 to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. We are especially interested in speaking with person driving in the area at the above times who have video camera footage showing their drive through the area. Even if you do not think you saw anything, we still would like to speak with you.” Amber Townsend was gunned down by a shotgun as she walked along the highway. “At this time, no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.”
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says it wants residents to get emergency alerts this week. That's because it's testing the alert system. It says two CodeRED tests are scheduled this week for Siskiyou County residents. The first occurs Tuesday, June 14 at 1 p.m., and the next...
For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide in the Bly Mountain area of Klamath County. Around 8:45 AM Sunday, Klamath County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 5,900 block of Flamingo Drive, east of Bonanza, along with personnel from Bonanza Ambulance and Klamath County Fire District 5. Kyle Alan Majestic Sr.,...
