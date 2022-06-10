Medford Pride event today for understanding tomorrow

For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.

2 DAYS AGO