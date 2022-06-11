Jackson Central-Merry's Class of 1971 reminisces at 50th anniversary

Jackson Central-Merry's Class of 1971 celebrated its Golden Anniversary at their 50th reunion last weekend at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson.

Class members were excited to see each other as they assembled into the hotel for a meet and greet, catching up on past times.

"I am very excited about this year's reunion," Tarstein Thacker said. "We would have celebrated 50 years last year, but COVID stopped it. This year, we are celebrating it."

The quinquagenary celebration brought out at least 70 classmates along with their significant others or family members, who were ready to celebrate. Students reminisced about walking down the halls of Jackson and Merry schools as well as the integrated school once the schools became one.

Black students attended Merry High School and white students attended Jackson High School. After talks about the two schools integrating in the 1960s, both schools wanted to keep their current school name. It was decided the school would be called Jackson Central-Merry High School.

Thacker recalled things being a little confusing when the two schools first emerged.

"We had two of everything," Thacker said. "The change happened around our junior year.

"Our class schedules were messed up, and I was taking business classes and even shorthand. Those times were different but made us better. Not only were we exposed to a different learning environment, but we were also now acquainted with a new set of people and that was okay."

Alumni were greeted at the door when they signed in for meet and greet. They were given a gift bag and a souvenir T-shirt. The dining hall was decorated in the school colors splashed with gold.

"It means the whole world to me to see my classmates and celebrate at this reunion," James Monroe said. "My fondest memory is playing sports and being around my classmates."

On Saturday, the classmates recongregated at the hotel and took class pictures. This year's jubilant celebration was grand, according to attendees, and the next reunion is expected to be celebrated in 2027.

Katrina Smith is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson Central-Merry's Class of 1971 reminisces at 50th anniversary