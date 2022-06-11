ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jackson Sun

Jackson Central-Merry's Class of 1971 reminisces at 50th anniversary

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Byocw_0g7PrDAG00

Jackson Central-Merry's Class of 1971 celebrated its Golden Anniversary at their 50th  reunion last weekend at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson.

Class members were excited to see each other as they assembled into the hotel for a meet and greet, catching up on past times.

"I am very excited about this year's reunion," Tarstein Thacker said. "We would have celebrated 50 years last year, but COVID stopped it. This year, we are celebrating it."

The quinquagenary celebration brought out at least 70 classmates along with their significant others or family members, who were ready to celebrate. Students reminisced about walking down the halls of Jackson and Merry schools as well as the integrated school once the schools became one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LJch_0g7PrDAG00

Black students attended Merry High School and white students attended Jackson High School. After talks about the two schools integrating in the 1960s, both schools wanted to keep their current school name. It was decided the school would be called Jackson Central-Merry High School.

Thacker recalled things being a little confusing when the two schools first emerged.

"We had two of everything," Thacker said. "The change happened around our junior year.

"Our class schedules were messed up, and I was taking business classes and even shorthand. Those times were different but made us better. Not only were we exposed to a different learning environment, but we were also now acquainted with a new set of people and that was okay."

Alumni were greeted at the door when they signed in for meet and greet. They were given a gift bag and a souvenir T-shirt. The dining hall was decorated in the school colors splashed with gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkWqr_0g7PrDAG00

"It means the whole world to me to see my classmates and celebrate at this reunion," James Monroe said. "My fondest memory is playing sports and being around my classmates."

On Saturday, the classmates recongregated at the hotel and took class pictures. This year's jubilant celebration was grand, according to attendees, and the next reunion is expected to be celebrated in 2027.

Katrina Smith is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson Central-Merry's Class of 1971 reminisces at 50th anniversary

Comments / 1

Related
wnbjtv.com

Children from West Tennessee attend "Touch a Truck"

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today at the fairground, hundreds of children got to experience and learn about trucks that they've probably only ever seen on TV. The Touch a Truck event is back in Jackson after a couple of years off because of Covid. First responders, government employees, and organizations brought...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off This Week

Paris, Tenn.–4 days, 9 venues, 35 artists. June 16-19. The week of the Tennessee River Jam is finally here, which kicks off Thursday night with a free concert from the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Opening bands are 24 Seven at 6 p.m., Johnny Mac at 7 p.m., followed by Marshall Tucker at 8.
PARIS, TN
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Jackson, TN

Located 70 miles to the east of Memphis, Jackson is the county seat of Madison County, Tennessee's largest county. Jackson is also the regional center for trade in the entire West Tennessee. The city is 200 years old and hence holds stature, beauty, and heritage of prime value to locals...
JACKSON, TN
tn.gov

Brother and sister in arms: Humboldt siblings deployed together in Africa

DJIBOUTI – When it was announced that the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, headquartered in Millington, were deploying to the Horn of Africa for a year starting in January 2022, Soldiers from across Tennessee eagerly volunteered to serve overseas with the 80-member company. Among those many volunteers were two siblings from Humboldt, Specialists Jacob and Mahala Perry.
HUMBOLDT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#The New Southern Hotel#Jackson High School
radionwtn.com

Wings, Etc. Planned For Paris’ Orr Development

Paris, Tenn.–A Wings, Etc. franchise is planned for the development planned by Jamie Orr on East Wood St. Paris Business Owner Dharmesh Patel told RadioNWTN the plans to bring Wings, Etc. to Paris have been in the works for some six months. “We’ve been working hard on this for awhile now and we think people will really like it,” he said.
PARIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Grand Jury returns indictments

The Chester County Grand Jury met June 10 and indicted the following:. Timothy Davis, Jr., 35, of Henderson, is charged with violation of community supervision. Timothy Davis, Jr., in a second case, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Wesley Clyde Glidewell, 40, of Henderson, is charged with...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Person air lifted from crash in Tipton County

TIPTON CO, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a car crash on Highway 51 near Jack Bennett Rd in the southbound lane. Deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services were called on the scene. There were injuries on scene because medical helicopters were also summoned. If you must travel this...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Firearms Charges

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and firearms charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Cash and vehicles also were seized. Bond for Terry McCullough, age 77, was set at $70,000. Officers from the Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Office and the Metro...
PARIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Timothy Mayfield arrested following manhunt

Timothy Mayfield, 34, of Beech Bluff, was arrested Monday following a manhunt by US Marshals and the Chester County Sheriff’s Department. He faces charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors, expired registration and violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, in connection with an incident in which he reportedly drug an officer with his vehicle at a high rate of speed, while the officer was attempting to arrest him. The incident is under investigation, no other information was available at press time.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Dyer Man Charged With Murder Of Girlfriend

DYER – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyer Police Department, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a man from Dyer on multiple counts including first degree murder. On Sunday, at the request of 28th...
DYER, TN
WSMV

Man charged with vehicular homicide following death of 2 passengers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warrants for vehicular homicide were issued Tuesday night following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people. Metro Nashville Police said Michael Lutzweit, 28, of Madison, now faces two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, one count of vehicular assault, and one count of driving on a revoked license.
NASHVILLE, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Bruceton officers find cocaine, cash during traffic stop

Officer Dillon Crowe, the Bruceton Police Department’s newest officer, made his first arrest on cocaine-related charges during a May 26 traffic stop in Bruceton. BPD Sgt. Jordan Bailey was also involved with that arrest. According to Crowe’s report, he pulled over a white Ford Edge driven by Cartell McKeever...
BRUCETON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Martin man facing drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

A Martin man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Saturday night in Martin. Twenty-year-old Joseph Curtis White was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings for speeding and excessively loud music on Jackson Street. White’s license was suspended out of Obion County last November...
MARTIN, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
754
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy