ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jackson Sun

Kustoff visits Aspell Recovery Center

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193rK7_0g7PrCHX00

U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, who represents Tennessee’s Eighth District in the House of Representatives, was in Jackson this week and made a stop at Aspell Recovery Center to get a look at their upgraded facilities.

Aspell Executive Director Richard Barber, Kustoff and State Senator Ed Jackson all discussed the need for Aspell and other places like it in rural West Tennessee as addiction to opioids and other substances continues to be at epidemic levels nationally.

Kustoff also mentioned a relatively new aspect to the drug problem in the region, drugs laced with fentanyl as it comes across the border from Mexico.

It takes miniscule amounts of the substance to cause someone to die from an overdose, and Kustoff even told a story about when fentanyl nearly killed a first responder recently.

“I was told a story of a person who’d overdosed, and 9-1-1 had been called,” Kustoff said. “The victim had fentanyl on their person, and when the person had been worked on and was loaded into the ambulance, the EMS person who was working on them in the ambulance came into contact with the fentanyl and began to show signs of exposure and was near death.

“The ambulance driver had to pull over and jump out and give the other staffer a dose of NARCAN to keep them from dying.”

Barber expressed gratitude to Kustoff for his continued support of the center since he’s been representing the region in Washington D.C.

“Congressman Kustoff and Senator Jackson and everyone else around here does so much to support us, and we can’t thank them enough,” Barber said. “I know our residents and graduates are appreciative as well because they’ve helped them dig themselves out of a hole they found themselves in.”

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Kustoff visits Aspell Recovery Center

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Family of murdered Tennessee Department of Correction official files second suit

The daughter of a prison administrator who was brutally raped and murdered on the grounds of  West Tennessee State Penitentiary has filed suit against Warden John Fitz and unnamed corrections officers, alleging systemic failures led to her mother’s death  — including woefully inadequate staffing and a culture that encouraged guards to downplay sexual assault and […] The post Family of murdered Tennessee Department of Correction official files second suit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County Assessor warns about letter targeting property owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess is warning property owners about letters showing up in other parts of Tennessee which may show up here. The letters that have been circulating in Davidson County, and Burgess said if you receive one of these letters in the mail, don’t fall for it. It is NOT from the office of the Shelby County Assessor of Property.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
franklinpdnews.com

Local scams and tips on avoiding them, from our friends at Age Well Middle Tennessee

Here are a few local scams making their way around Middle Tennessee that you need to be aware of. 1. Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a warning about a new scam circulating in the Davidson County area. According to the MNPD’s Fraud and Sex Crimes detectives, the scammers are spoofing a legitimate MNPD phone number and impersonating a police officer. They are calling potential victims telling them they will be placed on the sex offender registry unless they pay money. MNPD will NEVER call to solicit money for any reason.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#West Tennessee#Mexico#Drugs#Politics Federal#Aspell Recovery Center#Aspell Executive#State#Ems#Narcan
radionwtn.com

HCMC Mourns Loss Of Dr. Gulish

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center Board of Trustees, Administration, and staff were saddened to learn of the loss of long-time orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Eugene Gulish. Dr. Gulish served the Henry County community with his healing hands and generous spirit for over 20 years, coming to HCMC from Sebastopol, California in 1994.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee Ads New Laws Effective July 1, 2022

A long list of new Tennessee laws go into effect on July 1st. Here’s a look at what has passed and how it may effect you:. HB 1895: Allows the state to withhold money from schools if they don’t use a student’s sex at the time of birth for sports participation.
WREG

1974 cold case reopens family wounds 48 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Johnson remembers his sister as a person who was strong, assertive but caring. “She was every person’s dream sister,” he said. “Gloria was great.” Johnson was only a child when his sister disappeared. It was a day that no one in his family will ever forget. Memphis Police said 19-year-old Gloria […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Women’s Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bill Lee proclaimed Sunday, June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day. Lee took to Twitter to thank all of the women who have served their country. The proclamation says that a significant number of women have served, with more than 350,000 serving during World War Two. There are over 40,000 female veterans […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Arkansas man injured during Floyd protest sues troopers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney who was hospitalized by a beanbag fired by a State Police trooper during a protest at the state Capitol over George Floyd’s killing has filed a lawsuit. Don Cook filed the lawsuit against the state trooper who fired the beanbag,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTBS

Tom Millican worked heavy construction in Vietnam War

GREENWOOD, La. -- America was at peace in 1958 when Tom Millican was looking for a way off the farm in the town of Drummonds, Tennessee, north of Memphis. So the Air Force was the place he'd build his future. Tom stayed in long enough to serve during America’s next...
DRUMMONDS, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Tennessee

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tenn. awarded grant to improve access to nutritious food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The USDA...
TENNESSEE STATE
desotocountynews.com

A word to the faithful from 172 years ago

Photo: Rev. Lewis C. Taylor, founding pastor of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Nesbit. (Image provided by the DeSoto County Museum) Note: In late May, DeSoto County News was on hand as New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, located on Church Road in Nesbit, was celebrating its 172nd year as a church. Current...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WABE

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the rules that went into effect last year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday. CMS issued the fines this week — $883,000 for Northside Atlanta and $214,000 for Northside Cherokee.
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
751
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy