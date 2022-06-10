Spackenkill stops Palmyra-Macedon in baseball state semifinal

Palmyra-Macedon made it all the way to the high school baseball state semifinal tournament round before meeting its match.

Spackenkill ended Palmyra-Macedon's season Friday by handing the Red Raiders their first loss this spring, 13-3 during a Class B state final four round game at Maine-Endwell High in Section IV or Binghamton region.

The Spartans (24-2) were in charge from the start, as the Section IX champions from Dutchess County led 8-0 during the first inning. A 10-run margin caused the game to end in the fifth inning.

Palmyra-Macedon finished with a 24-1 record after winning a second Section V title in two years, a state tournament qualifier game and a regional or state quarterfinal round game.

Key play

Xavier Zykoff hit a home run with the bases loaded with Spartans - a grand slam - on a 2-2 pitch by Chris Finocchario in the first inning. Zykoff is a right-handed hitter.

Player of the game

Andrew Speranza , Spackenkill pitcher/outfielder: Speranza, a junior, pitched two innings - both scoreless - before he was pulled to keep him eligible to pitch in the state final. But Speranza kept on hitting, as he had a pair of two-run singles.

By the numbers

3 - The number of innings pitched and unearned runs allowed by Zykoff after he went to the mound in relief of Speranza.

1 - Number of hits each for Noah Brooks (1 RBI, 1 for 3), Alex Wootton (1 for 3), Chris Finocchario (1 RBI, 1 for 3), Caleb Carr (1 for 2) and Isiah Stephens (1 for 2).

They said it

"It was definitely a historical season. It was just a great group of kids, who put in so much time and effort. Their work just to get better every single day can't go unnoticed" Palmyra-Macedon coach Bryan Rodman .

What's next

The Spartans face Schuylerville of Section II or Albany-region in the Class B state tournament final, 10 a.m. June 11 at Binghamton University.

Story includes reporting by the Poughkeepsie Journal

JAMESJ@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Spackenkill stops Palmyra-Macedon in baseball state semifinal