Down two of its best, Indiana All-Stars edge Kentucky on Alyssa Crockett's game-winner

OWENSBORO, Ky. -- It was, admittedly, not a vintage performance for Alyssa Crockett . But as the years pass and the details become fuzzy, the finish of Friday night’s Indiana All-Stars experience against Kentucky will always stay with her.

Crockett, the Westfield star and soon-to-be Michigan freshman , hit a running 10-footer from the right side off the glass with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the girls Indiana All-Stars a 67-66 victory over Kentucky. It was a fantastic finish for Indiana after giving away a seven-point lead in the final 74 seconds.

“Usually, they don’t go in,” Crockett said of her previous last-second shot attempts. “It felt good because our Westfield team never won a sectional so this definitely felt like a sectional to me and my team. I hope we can do it again (Saturday).”

Juniors vs. Seniors: The youngsters push their elders, but Indiana All-Stars emerge with the win

Crockett struggled with her shot all night, missing all seven of her 3-point attempts. She was just 1-for-12 from the field overall until her game-winner. Crockett said the final play, which came after a Kentucky turnover with 8.6 seconds left, did not necessarily materialize as planned. She took a pass from Jessica Carrothers at the right elbow, hesitated, then dribbled toward the basket as she was closely guarded by Kentucky’s Rylee Turner.

“Not a lot of girls have felt that feeling before and neither have I,” Crockett said. “It was a good feeling of collectiveness after the game.”

Indiana will attempt to earn its first sweep of Kentucky since 2016 when the teams play the second game of the doubleheader Saturday at 5 p.m. at Southport Fieldhouse. The teams split the series in 2017, ’18, ’19 and last year (there was no series in 2020 due to the pandemic).

The balanced Indiana All-Stars were led by North Central’s Tanyuel Welch with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Welch went on a personal 6-0 run to give Indiana a 58-52 lead with 4 minutes remaining.

“Honestly, I was just feeding off the team’s energy,” Welch said of her run. “We had a rough start as far as hitting shots, but we made up for it on defense and that led to better offense. We were getting the shots we wanted early, they just weren’t going in. We got a little more aggressive on defense and created some fast breaks.”

Indiana was able to overcome its offensive woes, which included 1-for-13 shooting from the 3-point line, 12-for-26 shooting from the free-throw line and 23 turnovers, to take a 64-57 lead with 1:24 remaining on a basket by Franklin’s Ashlyn Traylor. But it was anything but easy for Indiana from there.

Kentucky, utilizing a full-court press, cut Indiana’s lead to 65-64 on two free throws by Kentucky Miss Basketball Amiya Jenkins with 38.3 seconds left. After an Indiana turnover, Kentucky’s Jaileyah Cotton scored on a short jumper to put Kentucky ahead 66-65 with 16.3 seconds remaining.

“We wanted to finish the game out a little better than we did,” said Homestead’s Rod Parker, the Indiana coach. “But in this environment, you don’t get to play together very often so you’re not very polished on closing out games.”

Crown Point’s Carrothers was called for an offensive foul with 12.3 seconds left, giving the ball back to Kentucky with a one-point lead. But Indiana pressured the inbounds play and Kentucky, after narrowly avoiding a five-second call, was whistled for traveling after the inbounds pass.

That gave Indiana — and Crockett — one more chance. She took advantage.

“I’ve played with a lot of these girls and some of them I haven’t played with before,” she said. “To be able to spend five days together and become really good friends definitely has meant a lot to me. To go 2-0 for the week and hopefully 3-0 is going to make it even more exciting.”

Traylor and Carrothers each added 12 points for Indiana. Carrothers, a Butler recruit , had a team-high nine rebounds. Crockett finished with six points and six rebounds. Jenkins led Kentucky with 16 points.

Indiana was playing without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson of Homestead. She was injured in practice Wednesday at UConn, but made the trip back to be with the team for the weekend.

“She was injured the last practice before she came here,” Parker said. “She was intending to play. It definitely impacted the game not to have her out there. We’d love to have her skill set out there, but I’m glad she made the effort to come back and be a part of it.”

Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington left the team Thursday after suffering "concussion-like symptoms," according to her father Steve Reynolds, South Bend Washington coach. The 6-3 Reynolds, a Maryland recruit, played more than 13 minutes Wednesday in an 89-86 win over the Junior All-Stars at Mt. Vernon, finishing with 13 points and four rebounds on 5-for-13 shooting from the field.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

INDIANA 67, KENTUCKY 66

INDIANA – Jessica Carrothers 5-6 2-5 12, Ashlyn Traylor 4-7 3-6 12, Tanyuel Welch 5-10 3-7 13, Zoe Stewart 2-6 0-0 4, Alyssa Crockett 2-13 2-2 6, Kynidi Mason-Striverson 0-4 0-0 0, Hope Fox 1-1 0-0 2, Lilly Stoddard 3-6 1-4 7, Kate Clarke 0-4 0-0 0, Ally Madden 3-4 1-2 7, Olivia Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 27-65 12-26 67.

KENTUCKY – Amiya Jenkins 5-20 5-6 16, Jaileyah Cotton 2-12 3-4 8, Josie Gilvin 7-12 0-0 14, Gracie Merkle 4-8 6-9 14, Caddisy Rowe 3-7 0-0 8, Monica Lindsey 3-5 0-0 6, Rylee Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Jenna Lillard 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Neal 0-4 0-0 0, Macie Feldman 0-2 0-0 0, Amaya Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Hawthorne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-73 14-19 66.

Rebounds: Indiana 46 (Carrothers 9), Kentucky 50 (Merkle 12); Assists: Indiana 11 (four with 2); Kentucky 9 (Cotton 4); Turnovers: Indiana 23, Kentucky 23.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Down two of its best, Indiana All-Stars edge Kentucky on Alyssa Crockett's game-winner