ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

College football coach has very honest opinion about NIL deals

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dh1zu_0g7PquiM00

View the original article to see embedded media.

The new NIL rules have forever changed college football, giving players more opportunity to put some real money in their pockets while staying as amateurs.

Or are they? After seeing Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud take ownership of a $150,000 Bentley, UL Monroe coach Terry Bowden believes any athlete who can earn that kind of swag is anything but an amateur.

"When a quarterback is making six figures and driving a Bentley, he's a professional athlete," Bowden told Paul Finebaum.

Officially on the books, college football players are still very much amateurs: NCAA rules still strictly forbid schools from paying anyone to play any sport.

But that won't stop other parties from gladly putting some serious money, or luxury cars, into the hands of college athletes who can give them exposure.

For more than a century, there have been countless attempts to sharply distinguish professional athletes from amateur ones, and that debate has only become more intense since the advent of NIL.

Many coaches have raised concerns about how NIL is changing college football for the worse, while other officials in the sport have made appeals to Congress to create a single, binding piece of legislation regulating the practice.

But with disagreements on how to do that still existing between the Republicans and Democrats, it's unlikely they'll come to a decisive agreement on what that looks like anytime soon.

Which means this is what NIL will look like for the foreseeable future.

More from College Football HQ

What is NIL? Here's what you need to know

NCAA issues guidance on NIL

Ohio State quarterback gets $150,000 Bentley in NIL deal

Nick Saban on NIL: You can basically buy players

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 10

4America
2d ago

College sports are now officially the minor leagues. The cat is out of the bag. Wealthy donors now control college sports. Most college kids won’t get to the NFL, etc., so they get paid now. Coaches can’t complain. They have made millions and could move from school to school. Kids now have the same opportunity. I could see kids bringing litigation to allow unlimited transfer, going forward. I also predict, the SEC and ESPN will break away from the NCAA and create their own super conference with their own version of the national championship. The other colleges should do the same, since they won’t be able to compete financially. They would go back to scholarships, only, and be true college sports again. With much smaller budgets.

Reply
5
Thomas Bavec
1d ago

I totally agree when you take money as an amateur you become a professional you should not be playing in amateur sports. and I am an Ohio State Buckeye fan

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Look: Keith Olbermann Calls For NFL Coach To Be Banned

Former ESPN SportsCenter host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann believes the National Football League needs to ban assistant coach Jack Del Rio. Del Rio spoke out on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a "dust up." The Washington Commanders assistant coach wondered why there was...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Paul Finebaum Drama

ESPN's Paul Finebaum had some words for the Clemson Tigers fanbase over the weekend. Speaking on 105.5 "The Opening Kickoff," Finebaum took aim at Clemson fans calling them "paranoid" and "insecure." There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Manager Reacts To Shocking Upset Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers aren't going to Omaha. Notre Dame eliminated the top-seeded squad from the NCAA's college baseball super regionals with a 7-3 upset on Sunday. Down 3-1 after six, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to stun the Volunteers in Knoxville. Per...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Recruiting Photo

Alabama may not have closed the deal in 2021, but for those wondering, Nick Saban hasn't lost his recruiting touch. Over the weekend, the Tide hosted some of their official visits which featured four five-star recruits, all ranked No. 1 at their respective positions. Including No. 1 overall QB Arch...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Terry Bowden
The Spun

2 Prominent NFL Quarterbacks Expected To Be Released

There are a number of quarterbacks whose status for the 2022 NFL season remains a massive mystery. But among NFL personnel, the expectation is that two prominent quarterbacks will be released. A recent ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches and agents addressed the status of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Offers Scholarships To Twin Football Recruits

Offenses could one day see double when opposing Alabama. According to Andrew Bone of Rivals, the Crimson Tide presented scholarship offers to Jacob and Jerod Smith. The twins from Loomis Chaffee High School in Connecticut both made an impression when attending the school's camp on Wednesday. "Coach Saban said my...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Football Players#American Football#Ohio State#Congress#Republicans#Democrats
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Had A Message For Tennessee Fans Sunday

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin definitely enjoyed the results of today's NCAA baseball super regionals. While top-ranked Tennessee was stunningly eliminated by Notre Dame, Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series. The Rebels didn't even finish the regular season with a winning record in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Duke Basketball Lands Marquee Transfer For 2022-23 Season

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils continue to stack talent down in Durham. On Saturday, the boys in blue landed Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison, per On3 Sports. The 6-foot-6 senior spent the last two seasons with the Illini after beginning his career at Holy Cross. During his Illinois career,...
DURHAM, CA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Believes 4 Teams Could Go Undefeated

The 2022 college football season is nearly upon us. The start of the 2022 college football regular season is now less than three months away. It should be a great one. Do any teams have a legitimate chance of going undefeated during the 2022 regular season?. According to ESPN's Football...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Visiting Alabama This Weekend: Fans React

Nick Saban will be making his recruiting pitch to the No. 1 overall recruit in the country this weekend. Arch Manning, the top overall recruit in his class, is visiting the University of Alabama this weekend. Can Saban and Co. seal the deal and land the elite quarterback prospect?. "Arch...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Watch: Incredible Comeback During NCAA 4x400 Championships

Kentucky women's track and field captured the 4x400 relay title at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday, thanks in large part to Abby Steiner. Steiner, who also won the individual 200m championship, ran an astonishing third leg of the 4x400, bringing the Wildcats from fourth place to first.
SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
397
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy