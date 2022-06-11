Obituary: Colin Malysiak

Daniel Stewart King, 69, passed away 23 May, 2022. Born to Robert and Ruth King in St. Paul, MN. Graduated from St. Bernard’s HS in 1970, where he was know for being an agile athlete. He set out on an open ended adventure, landing in Breckenridge June, 1974. He started out a humbled carpenter and grew into a master carpenter and general contractor. He and his core group left their mark in many of the homes and building in Summit County. The love of his life, Joni, joined him and together they built a beautiful life in paradise. Together they raised two children, Brittany and Jordan, on the slopes and the woods in the kingdom of Breckenridge. Dan’s passions were dogs, using his hands to create custom King treasures and gliding the powder. He charged life with a passion that will continue to shine through all of us. He touched people one smile at a time.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO