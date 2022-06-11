Celebrate Pride this weekend in Pear Blossom Park

MEDFORD — This year's Medford Pride will be held at Pear Blossom Park in Downtown Medford on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 from 12 to 6pm. The event is hosted by LGBTQ+ Equity Workgroup of Southern Oregon's Health Equity Coalition (SO Health-E,) whose mission is to reduce health disparities impacting LGBTQ+ residents...
MEDFORD — School's out, and the pool at Jackson Aquatic Center is open Monday, June 13 for recreational swimming 6 days a week until September. Kids cost $2 to swim, while everyone 18 and older costs $3. The pool is open for recreational use Monday through Friday in the...
LookingGlass Brewery was established in it’s namesake Lookingglass, Oregon in 2015, then opened a taproom Winston, OR in April 2016. By 2019 they were expanding and installed a brand new 10bbl brewhouse in their new home in Winston. The following year they embarked on a complete overhaul of their 4,000 sq. ft. location built in 1978 to upgrade everything from electrical, to a new paint job, plumbing, and taproom.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Hundreds Turn Out For Medford’s First Pride Celebration. Hundreds of people came out to Medford’s first pride event on June 11th. The...
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is doing outreach this week in Southern Oregon to prevent older adults being victimized by online scams. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is working with community centers and partners in Klamath and Lake Counties to co-host two resource fairs for older adults. Information provided will...
Grants Pass, Ore. — Dave Siddon introduces us to a couple of patients in Wildlife Images' clinic: a dusky-footed woodrat and a red-tailed hawk. The clinic operates year-round and takes in all kinds of wildlife, whose care can vary drastically between species. If you would like to learn more...
One’s sense of powerlessness these days can stretch wide and deep, from Washington to Uvalde, around the world and back. By comparison, the struggles of a small citizen’s group in Southern Oregon to hold a reckless farmer accountable seem tiny. For those of us caught in the fray, though, they have been consuming.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Though national forests are always "open," sometimes their offices are not. Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) says its offices are now open to the public for the summer season. RRSNF offices just opened Monday for the season to provide in-person services at District offices, at the Grants...
City of Coos Bay release – The City has contracted with Johnson Rock Products for the repair of a manhole at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Ocean Blvd. Work will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and conclude by 5:00 p.m. In order to complete the work, there will be lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please slowdown and use caution when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One lovely little celebration on the southern Oregon coast just became a slightly bigger deal, as the second annual Juneteenth Celebration happening June 18 – 19 gets a bit more information released. The Coos History Museum and Juneteenth Celebration Committee just expanded on the weekend's activities and their times, where music, food, dance, vendors, community resources, and activities for all ages at the museum become one heck of a memorable south Oregon coast experience. (Sunset Bay photo above courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men”, was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 1990s in Southern California.
After delays caused by late season heavy snow, the North Entrance Road at Crater Lake National Park is open. Opening the North Entrance is significant because it allows park visitors to either enter the park from the north or from the South Entrance near Mazama Village off Highway 62. The North Entrance provides connections with Highway 97 north towards Bend and with Highway 138, which connects with Diamond Lake and Roseburg.
Lost River Junior/Senior High School’s seniors crossed the stage for their diplomas in a ceremony June 11. English teacher Laurie Ross, whose daughter Annabelle, was among the graduates, was keynote speaker. Principal Jamie Ongman, who is leaving to work as director of operations for the Klamath County School District,...
MEDFORD — After a confrontation at a housing summit between LGBTQ+ advocates and Chad McComas, pastor of Set Free Ministries and director of the Rogue Valley's only low-barrier shelter, Rogue Retreat, the city of Medford paused an $11,550 grant and called for an investigation into Set Free Ministries' disposition toward the LGBTQ+ community.
The U.S. Coast Guard is making it a family affair for the commanders in charge of two major Coast Guard stations along the Oregon coast. Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade during a ceremony Friday at the rescue station in Charleston.
Bonanza Junior/Senior High School’s 30 seniors graduated June 11 in an outdoor ceremony attended by family and friends. The class of 2022 shared stories of growing up and attending school together in the small town east of Klamath Falls. Bonanza Principal Jordan Osborn told the graduates to “be a...
COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
ASHLAND — No one was injured in a structure fire Monday morning, June 13, when firefighters put out the flames caused by oily rags left on the back deck. One occupant was asleep inside the home at the time, but got out safely. Ashland Fire & Rescue and the...
For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
