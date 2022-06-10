ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

No. 5 Martha's Vineyard tops No. 12 East Longmeadow to advance to Round of 8

By From Staff Reports
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

The Vineyarders secured the win in their Round of 16 matchup in a tightly contested battle. East Longmeadow was victorious in both first singles and second singles as Ryan Morneue and Bryan Shields beat Jacob Riis and Clyde Smith respectively. Successes in each of the two doubles matches kept the Vineyarders in the contest overall, allowing Zak Potter to triumph in the third singles match to lock up the win for his team. The win takes them into the Round of 8 where they'll take on No. 4 Wilmington.

Div. 3 Round of 8, No. 1 Wayland 5, No. 9 Cape Cod Academy 0: The Seahawks were swept by the No. 1 overall seed in the Round of 8, to end their season.

GIRLS TENNIS MIAA STATE PLAYOFFS:

Div. 4 Round of 16, No. 8 Sturgis West 3, No. 9 Lee 2: The Navigators postseason continues after a Round of 16 win over Lee. They advance to take on No. 1 Hamilton-Wenham in the next round.

BASEBALL MIAA STATE PLAYOFFS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxbBl_0g7PqFxv00

Div. 2 Round of 16, No. 21 Falmouth 7, No. 28 Pope Francis 3: Falmouth got the win in their second post-season matchup, besting No. 28 Pope Francis. The Clippers have a quick turnaround as they play No. 4 North Attleboro tomorrow.

GIRLS LACROSSE STATE PLAYOFFS:

Div. 4 Round of 16, No. 4 Nantucket 17, No. 20 South Hadley 8: The Whalers march on to the next round after a comfortable win over No. 20 South Hadley. They await the winner of tomorrow's game between Watertown and Ipswich.

Div. 4 Round of 16, No. 10 Tyngsborough 21, No. 7 Cape Cod Academy 20: The Seahawks lost a nail-biter in the Round of 16 against Tyngsborough. Their season now comes to a close.

Div. 4 Round of 16, No. 2 Sandwich 15, No. 15 Archbishop Williams 4: The No. 2 Blue Knights continued their strong post-season run, utilizing a balanced offensive attack to advance to the Round of 8. The Blue Knights had six different goal scores in the game led by Riley Morrison's four goals and one assist. The win will see them take on No. 10 Tyngsborough in the next round.

BOYS LACROSSE STATE PLAYOFFS:

Div. 2 Round of 16, No. 3 Billerica 13, No. 14 Nauset 6: The Whalers season finishes after a lost in the Round of 16 to No. 3 Billerica.

Div. 3 Round of 16, No. 5 Foxborough 11, No. 12 Falmouth 7: The No. 12 Clippers battled hard but fell in the Round of 16 to Foxborough.

Div. 4 Round of 16, No. 8 Nantucket 15, No. 9 Littleton 5: The No. 8 Whalers are into the Round of 8 where they will take on either No. 1 Sandwich or No. 16 Stoneham.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: No. 5 Martha's Vineyard tops No. 12 East Longmeadow to advance to Round of 8

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play near Boston

Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield native, paralyzed in 2016, graduates from college

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In 2016, West Springfield High School student and lacrosse player Conor McCormick was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident. Now, six years later, he has graduated from Boston College. “I never thought that I would be able to live at school and graduate somewhere away from...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Stoneham, MA
City
North Attleborough, MA
City
Littleton, MA
City
Watertown, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
East Longmeadow, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
City
South Hadley, MA
City
Billerica, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
City
Wayland, MA
MassLive.com

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame returns college basketball to downtown Springfield, right where it belongs (Editorial)

Basketball was invented in Springfield, but that’s not the only reason why Division I college basketball belongs in the MassMutual Center. It’s also because the University of Massachusetts Amherst men’s team maintains a strong fan base in Greater Springfield. Some of the Minutemen’s most memorable moments have come at the MassMutual Center, dating back to its days as the Civic Center, so their return on Dec. 17 is most appropriate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
Boston

7 places to eat along the water on the South Shore

The South Shore is brimming with dining options that offer up the sea as a stunning backdrop. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Riis
Person
Pope Francis
biznewspost.com

Just how difficult is it to qualify for the U.S. Open? A scratch ‘weekend’ golfer finds out

I had played golf at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington Township, Michigan, plenty of times and never had I experienced nerves like I did on May 3. I wasn’t even playing, I was caddying, and I could feel my stomach in my throat as Tim Atkins stood over a 4-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole. I’ve seen Tim make birdies for 20 years, but this one had ramifications neither of us had ever experienced.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Northampton, MA

Sitting in Hampshire County, Massachusetts, is Northampton, a charming small town full of culture and American history. The city is an essential hub for academics and the arts; it also values the counterculture. Northampton has many establishments, from art collectives to live entertainment venues showcasing the city's unique spirit. Here...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Clippers#Vineyarders#The Round Of 8
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Staff changes at The Berkshire Edge

Shaw Israel Izikson has been named managing editor for The Berkshire Edge, to replace Terry Cowgill who is retiring after more than five years at “The Edge” and 20 years in journalism. The transition will take place beginning June 27. Beginning on that date, Izikson will be reachable at sizikson@theberkshireedge.com.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

‘A gift to us all’: Community mourns the loss of Sarah Etelman

HOLYOKE — Select Board vice chair and deeply involved community member Sarah Etelman died Friday at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer. Across the region, people are mourning the death of Etelman — a sharp, creative person who loved the color purple and her two cats, Luna and Sophie. A member of the Select Board since 2013, she also chaired the South Hadley Democratic Town Committee, sat on various boards, and worked for decades in Valley nonprofits, most recently for Girls Inc. of the Valley.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program will give city residents an opportunity to swim all summer long for free at Forest Park Pool. The season begins on Friday, July 1 and ends Saturday, Aug. 13. The pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Catholic Schools Superintendent stepping down this summer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The leader of the Diocese of Springfield’s Catholic School System is stepping down. The diocese announced Monday that Dr. Daniel Baillargeon, who was named to the post in June 2018, will be leaving his position this summer. “After serving the schools of the diocese for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy