LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in school history, Ballard softball is a state champion, and made history along the way. With the win the Bruins become just the third team to ever finish undefeated in state history, and also become the third straight JCPS school to win the crown. The Bruins beat Lexington Catholic 3-2 to win the title in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO