Future and former Texas Longhorns win a baseball championship at UFCU Disch-Falk Field

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
The Texas baseball program's past and future joined forces this week to win a present-day championship at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

On Thursday night, Texas signee Rylan Galvan and the Sinton Pirates capped a stellar season with a 9-0 win over Argyle in the University Interscholastic League's Class 4A title game. Sinton also beat Celina by a 9-0 score in the state semifinals. The Class 4A tournament is held annually at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Sinton finished its 2022 season with 36 wins. The Pirates lost just once.

A catcher, Galvan went 2-for-5 at the state tournament. He walked three times. Galvan entered the week with a .462 batting average.

Galvan is a member of the 12-player signing class that Texas announced back in November. He has been evaluated as one of the Class of 2022's top prospects in the state.

"Rylan is one of those gifted players where the game just looks easy for him," UT assistant coach Sean Allen said in November. "He is really good behind the plate and we will look to him to be a mainstay and lead our pitching staffs for years to come."

For Texas fans, Galvan wasn't the only name worth noting on the Sinton roster. The Pirates are coached by former Longhorn Adrian Alaniz.

Alaniz pitched at Texas from 2004-07. He won eight games on UT's 2005 national championship team and was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year during the 2007 season. In a 4-0 win over Oklahoma on April 16, 2005, Alaniz recorded the 18th no-hitter in school history.

