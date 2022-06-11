ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

A Bensalem hotel tried to lock out residents. Why a Bucks judge said that can't happen

By James McGinnis, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rL2sW_0g7PnP5E00

Erica Williams and her four, young children ― ages 2, 4, 5 and 7 ― would be living on the street, if not for a room at the Neshaminy Inn.

For nearly a year, Williams' four children have slept on the two hotel beds as she slept on the floor of their hotel room off Route 1 in Bensalem.

On May 27, however, Williams said she came home to find the doors to her room locked. Her possessions inside the room were out of reach. Suddenly, she and her kids had no place to go.

A judge on Wednesday sided with Williams, her children and other residents of the motel, saying they couldn't be suddenly kicked out of their rooms.

And the decision by Bucks County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger could have far-reaching implications for hundreds of other homeless people living long-term in area motels, said Joshua Goldblum, attorney for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

"Long-term residents of extended stay hotels are tenants," said Goldblum. "Even when you are called a hotel, you cannot exercise sudden evictions. That is what the judge said in the case."

Every year, Bucks conducts a census of its homeless population. The county’s Jan. 25, 2022, count found 428 homeless. Of those, 29% percent were living in hotels, the county estimated. One in three of the county’s homeless was under the age of 18.

Long-time hotel residents are tenants under Pa law

Trauger was scheduled on Friday to sign an order negotiated by the Neshaminy Inn and Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. That order that gives long-time residents of the Neshaminy Inn more rights and protections under the law.

Under Pennsylvania law, a hotel is defined as an inn, motel, house or cabin where you can sleep for a period of less than 30 days. An occupant becomes a “permanent resident” after 30 days of uninterrupted occupancy on the property, under state law, which means they're protected by the same rules that govern renters, including notice of eviction.

Yet multiple residents living at the Neshaminy Inn for several years allege that they recently received notices to vacate within a 24-hour period, and a handful said that they were suddenly locked out of their rooms. That's when some called Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania for help.

Legal Aid said it had filed a preliminary injunction for the residents of three rooms and that residents in at least five other rooms have also filed, or planned to file, petitions.

Legal Aid did not know how many individuals lived in those rooms who might be affected.

Details of Wednesday's order were largely negotiated during a 40-minute session behind closed doors in Trauger’s courtroom office. Late Wednesday, all agreed that the residents of at least eight hotel rooms were renters and not hotel guests.

Others from Neshaminy Inn could soon be added to that list, Trauger said.

With such an agreement, a hotel’s owners would need to bring an eviction case before a district judge to terminate a renter’s agreement and show just cause for removing a tenant.

The hotel still can set new rates for nightly stays and guests or tenants could be evicted for failure to pay the bill or violating some other terms.

Exclusive:Bug-infested or high-end living? What it's like inside the reopened Bush House Hotel

For Subscribers: Bedbugs, trash, damage: As landlord-tenant cases rise in Bucks, here's a $10k cautionary tale

What it's like to live at Neshaminy Inn

The Neshaminy Inn has repeatedly declined to comment after visits to the property and letters left for the hotel management. The hotel’s owners are listed in Bucks County property records as NI Property LLC, which has an address at a residential property in Langhorne.

On Wednesday, Ashwin Panwala identified herself as the owner of the property in court. Panwala did not speak during the hearing and declined to answer questions on exiting the courtroom. Her attorney Bryce H. McGuigan, of Begley Carlin & Mandio, said he was not authorized by his client to answer questions.

Scott and Williams allege unsafe and unsanitary conditions in their rooms at Neshaminy Inn.

In the past year, they said guest rates for the Neshaminy Inn had increased from about $389 to $770 per week ― equal to a rental or a mortgage payment of $3,080 per month.

On its website, Neshaminy Inn lists a junior queen room for $58.56 per night, or $1,756 per month. The jacuzzi suite at Neshaminy Inn goes for $90.09 per night, or $2,702 per month.

That's way more than the average Bucks County resident pays for rent or a monthly mortgage.

A homeowner with a mortgage averaged $2,138 in monthly housing costs, according to a 2019 U.S. Census estimate — 32% above the national average. The average rent was $1,257 per month.

Meanwhile, Bucks County residents with an established disability and no work history can receive a Social Security benefit of up to $794 per month. That figure increased to $841 per month in 2022 and is intended to cover more than just housing expenses.

Bensalem takes Neshaminy Inn to court

Neshaminy Inn describes itself as the "best extended stay hotel in the area."

Officials in Bensalem have used other words to describe the property. In a Nov. 16 preliminary injunction, township officials alleged that the hotel contains such an “immense amount of trash” it poses a danger to first responders who must enter the property on emergency calls.

The economy motel with some long-time residents allegedly had a “hole in the second-floor balcony, which was covered with wood planks and propped up with temporary wooden scaffolding,” according to the legal petition.

The township wants the court’s permission to enter the property, conduct proper inspections, and potentially close all the guest rooms.

Court records suggest Bensalem has spent more than two years trying to get the owners to fix up the property on Route 1. No judge has yet ruled in the case.

For Subscribers:Bucks County's hotel homeless living on the edge, but say its better than the streets. Here's a look inside

“The room I was in prior had a whole lot of mold,” said Williams, of the unit she shared for six months with children ages two, four, five and seven. “It was sort of like a dungeon. It had no windows.”

Williams said she and her children used to live in Philadelphia, but the former owner of that home passed away and she was forced onto the street.

Kelli Scott said she ended up at the Neshaminy Inn after an abusive relationship. “You feel fear, anguish and shame,” Scott said of her experience with hotel living. “You’re meant to feel a lot of shame when you live like this. You fall into depression, stop caring about your appearance.”

“They tell us not to leave our rooms,” Scott said. “I was made to feel like I was living in jail.”

Neshaminy Inn 'not a solution' for those facing homelessness

Goldblum, of Legal Aid, alleged that the Neshaminy Inn was seeking pandemic-related emergency rental assistance to subsidize rents. If you're going to seek emergency rental assistance, then you have to treat the residents as renters, he argued.

However, Goldblum could also be heard outside the courtroom, telling Scott and Williams that they needed to find better housing arrangements. "This is temporary," he told them. "This is not a solution."

Without the hotel, Williams said she and her children would be living on the street.

"I was thinking I would tow my car to a parking lot," said Scott. "I can maybe just live in the parking lot."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Bucks County 55+ Condo Residents ‘Having To Live Like Shut-Ins’ As Only Elevator Shut Down For Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in a Bucks County 55+ condo community say some have been left stranded. It happened after management announced their one elevator would be shut down for weeks due to some major upgrades. One resident called it a necessary evil. The elevators are approaching the end of their 30-year span and need to be replaced, but doing so means cutting off access for many here with mobility challenges. “To do this to people that live on second, third, fourth floor, it’s terrible,” one woman said. Residents of Centennial Station, a privately-owned, independent 55+ retirement community with more than 400 condos...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

As Philadelphia Water transitions to ‘smart meters,’ residents are getting blindsided by huge bills and shutoffs

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. As Philadelphia upgrades its water meters, some residents are facing an unpleasant surprise: water bills in the thousands of dollars. A few even saw their service shut off because they didn’t upgrade quickly enough.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Grants to keep Bucks County safe

State Reps. John Galloway and Perry Warren announced that Pennsbury School District is receiving $150,000 to provide tiered mental health and behavioral support to its students, staff and families. Additionally, the Network of Victim Assistance will receive $254,613 to teach second graders about appropriate relationships. The state grants, announced by...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bensalem Township, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Police Investigating Bank Fraud in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Central Bucks Regional Police say they are investigating fraudulent banking activity at the First National Bank in Doylestown Borough. Authorities state that on May 24, 2022, a female, driving a black sports utility vehicle, cashed a check in the amount of $2,800 at the drive-through. Previously, the same female cashed checks in the amount of $2,800 each at branches in Jamison and Warminster. The female used the same name of a victim whose wallet was stolen on May 19, 2022. The released images are those from Doylestown and other bank locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Management#Hotel Room#The Neshaminy Inn
wdac.com

Legislation Bans Military-Style Assault Weapons In PA

BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NJ.com

Two Men and a Truck moving company opens 4th N.J. location

Moving company franchise Two Men and a Truck opened another spot in New Jersey. The company’s newest location started operating on June 1 in East Brunswick at 124 Tices Ln. “The other Two Men and a Truck locations in New Jersey cover North Jersey and South Jersey so this area made the most sense to help provide locals with our services,” franchise owner of the East Brunswick location Mackenzie Kilgariff told NJ Advance Media.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

Psssst… Hey, NJ — sneak across the river and check this out

Lambertville is one of the nicest towns you’ll ever come across in New Jersey. It’s picturesque, friendly, quaint and just plain beautiful. If you take a five-minute walk across the bridge over to Pennsylvania, however, you will find a much more amped up and lively version of a quaint river town. New Hope is legendary as LGBT-friendly, romantic, happening, and historic as well.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
MyChesCo

‘Ghost Guns’ Trafficking Ring Taken Down in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and Bristol Township Police Department took down a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable “ghost guns” and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
MyChesCo

King Of Prussia Woman Arrested on Identity Theft Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 53-year-old woman from King of Prussia, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania was arrested on June 8, 2022, by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department on Identity Theft and related charges. Authorities state that Dawn Yvonne Nock was apprehended on an active arrest warrant that was issued on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy